The Oneonta Green Wave defeated Owego 9-1 in Sunday’s American Legion baseball game.
Seamus Catella pitched six strong innings for Oneonta in the winning effort, striking out just one batter but allowing only two hits and no walks. Kendall Haney had two strikeouts in one inning of relief.
Cole Platt paced the Green Wave offense with two hits and two runs. Elsewhere, Aidan Gelbsman and Catella drove in two runs each. Oneonta took advantage of 15 Owego walks.
Oneonta (8-2) will begin play in the District 6 tournament set to start on Thursday in Binghamton. The eight-team double elimination tournament will run through Monday.
Oneonta 9, Owego 1
ON … 032 011 2 — 9 6 2
OW … 010 000 0 — 1 2 1
ON: Seamus Catella (W), Kendall Haney
