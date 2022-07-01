The Oneonta Green Wave fell to Vestal 3-2 in nine innings on Friday in the Broome County Hall of Fame Tournament in Binghamton.
Each team scored a run in both the fourth and fifth innings to leave the score tied at 2-2 until the ninth inning. In the bottom of the ninth, a pair of fielding miscues by the Green Wave allowed Vestal to walk-off with the victory.
Owen Burnsworth’s RBI single got Oneonta on the board in the fourth inning while Seamus Catella scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.
Carter Neer, Liam Blair, and Gelbsman each had two hits for the Green Wave, with Neer recording a double in the loss.
Lou Bonnici, Britten Zeh, and Nolan Stark were the Oneonta pitchers.
The loss drops the Green Wave’s record to 5-8. Oneonta will face Utica at 1 p.m. on Saturday as tournament play continues.
Vestal 3, Oneonta 2
O … 000 110 000 — 2 8 4
V … 000 110 001 — 3 8 2
O: Lou Bonnici, Britten Zeh (5), Nolan Stark (9, L), and Carter Neer
V: Cam Schaffer, Jon McIntyre (4), Josh Bozorata (9, W), and Liam Hughston
3B: Luke Catarella (V)
2B: Carter Neer (O)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.