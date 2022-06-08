The Oneonta Green Wave American Legion baseball team opened its season on Wednesday with a 10-4 victory over Norwich-376.
Aidan Gelbsman led the Green Wave’s offense with a 3-for-4 performance, falling just short of the cycle with a triple, double, and single plus three runs scored and an RBI.
Nolan Stark and Adam Champlin each had two hits, with Stark scoring twice and Champlin driving in a run.
On the mound, Jordan Goble earned the win after working five innings and allowing just three hits and two runs while striking out seven batters. Bruce Mistler and Stark closed things out in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively.
Oneonta will host the Green Wave Tournament beginning on Friday at Damaschke Field at 8 p.m., against Clinton County.
Oneonta 10, Norwich 4
O … 012 040 3 — 10 12 2
N … 020 002 0 — 4 4 2
O: Jordan Goble (W), Bruce Mistler (6), Nolan Stark (7), and Lou Bonnici; Goble 7 ks, 3 H, 2 R
N: not available
3B: Aidan Gelbsman (O)
2B: Nolan Stark 2 (O), Aidan Gelbsman (O), Liam Blair (O), Seamus Catella (O)
