Asa Dugan and Matt Rigas combined to no-hit Johnson City in a 5-0 win on the road Monday in an American Legion baseball game.
Dugan struck out seven over six and one-third innings, while Rigas came in to get the final two outs to clinch the win.
Seamus Catella led the Oneonta offense, tallying two hits including an RBI single in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 2-0.
The Green Wave will host Vestal-89 Wednesday.
Saugerties 7, Oneonta 4 (Saturday)The Oneonta Green Wave fell 7-4 to Saugerties Saturday.
Oneonta erased a 4-0 deficit to even the score in the fifth inning before Saugerties scored three in the seventh to put them back in front for good.
Owen Burnsworth doubled for Oneonta, while Seamus Catella singled, walked twice and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Oneonta Outlaws 14, Saugerties Stallions 2 (Sunday)
The Oneonta Outlaws defeated the Saugerties Stallions 14-2 on the road in seven innings Sunday.
Saugerties took a 2-0 lead into the fourth inning, but Oneonta scored one in the fourth, eight in the fifth and five in the sixth to pull away.
Ryan Leary went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and an RBI, while Dakota Britt and JJ Devito each tallied three hits for the Outlaws.
Bayram Hot and Caden Marsters tailed two hits a piece in the win.
Kyle Mahady was the winning pitcher, striking out four over six innings while allowing one earned run and Joel Hayner struck out one in a 1-2-3 seventh inning for Oneonta.
The Outlaws will host Glens Falls Tuesday.
Oneonta 5, Johnson City 0One … 001 103 0 — 5 5 0
Jc … 000 000 0 — 0 0 3
One: Asa Dugan (W), Matt Rigas (7), and Jameson Brown
Jc: Ryan Sendick (L), Keller Springfield (6), and Cooper Iannon
Saugerties 7, Oneonta 4 (Saturday)S … 040 000 3 — — 7 5 1
One … 002 020 0 — — 4 6 2
S: Peter Constable, Owen Funk (5), Jacob Vanvalkenburgh (6, W)
O: Brady Carr, Asa Dugan (4), Seamus Catella (5), Matt Rigas (6), and Jameson Brown
2B: Owen Burnsworth (One), Brent Hastings (S)
