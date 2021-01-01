Oneonta native Matthew Marcewicz, an assistant baseball coach for Niagara Community College, was recently hired as an assistant for the Utica Blue Sox.
The Blue Sox play in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League along with twelve other area teams, including the Oneonta Outlaws.
“It’ll be the first time I ever don’t root for the outlaws,” Marcewicz said. “Growing up, that was like the big leagues for me, whenever we could play at Damaschke.”
Marcewicz was hired as a Blue Sox assistant coach last summer, before the team’s season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The main reason I wanted to do this was because I think it’s kind of a cool thing. I will enjoy it, and I’ll also hate being on the opposite side of Oneonta,” Marcewicz said.
This season, the Blue Sox are scheduled to begin June 1, barring further pandemic-related restrictions.
In his time at Oneonta, Marcewicz was a three-sport athlete who played baseball, football and wrestling. He also played five years of American Legion baseball for Oneonta’s Post 259.
After Oneonta, Marcewicz accepted a full scholarship to play baseball at Monroe Community College a Junior College Division II school.
A hand injury in his freshman year and severe knee injury the following year nearly ended Marcewicz’s time on the baseball diamond.
“I hung the cleats up after that and just took a couple years off and then missed the game,” Marcewicz said. “After a couple years I really started missing the game and realized that I still had a big passion for it, so that’s when I started coaching.”
Marcewicz made the transition from player to coach as a volunteer at the University of South Carolina Beaufort, before making the jump to full-time at SUNY Broome Community College and then Niagara.
“It’s very good news to hear,” said Joe Hughes, coach for the Oneonta Outlaws and Oneonta High School boys baseball. “One of the things I’m most proud of in my coaching career is a lot of our guys continue on in some part with the game of baseball.”
Hughes mentioned Tampa Bay Rays general manager Eric Neander and several other former players who have had successful careers in baseball.
“I wish him luck in every game — except when they play Oneonta,” he continued.
For Marcewicz, being from just outside of Cooperstown, home of the Baseball Hall of Fame, baseball was as much of a birthright as anything.
According to Marcewicz, his grandfather played semi-professional baseball for Oneonta in the 1960s, while his father served as bat boy for the team.
The youngest of four boys, baseball runs in the Marcewicz family.
“It just was something you did. Especially in Oneonta, you grew up playing baseball. I didn’t have a choice and I’m glad I didn’t have a choice. It ended up being my first love and it’s something I cherish to this day at 30 years old.”
The Marcewicz family owns both Leatherstocking Hand-Split Billit Co. and The Wood Bat Factory on Rt. 28 in Cooperstown.
“We provide all the wood for Louisville Slugger, Rawlings, D-Bat, MaxBat. ... Most people in Oneonta have no idea about this, but you turn on a baseball game and the wood that they’re using nine times out of 10 came from Oneonta,” Marcewicz said.
In addition to coaching, Marcewicz spends time as a wildland firefighter.
For now, Marcewicz said he is not committing to firefighting or coaching, but hopes to become the coach of a four-year college.
“I love my players. I love what I do. When I’m coaching it doesn’t matter if I have a 10- or 12-hour day, everyday for months on end, it’s fun. It doesn’t feel like work. It really is my passion,” Marcewicz said.
