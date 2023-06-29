The Oneonta Green Wave opened play in the Broome County Hall of Fame Classic in Binghamton Thursday with a 5-4 victory over Utica-Adrean.
Oneonta used a three-run third inning to take the lead and added a key insurance run in the fifth to seal the win.
Asa Dugan earned the ‘W’ on the mound, pitching all seven innings, striking out two and allowing just one walk and eight hits.
Owen Burnsworth went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs at the plate while Adam Champlin added a double and Aidan Gelbsman came up with a key RBI single in the fifth innings.
Oneonta will face the Brockville Bunnies of Ontario, Canada Friday at 1 p.m.
Oneonta 5, Utica-Adrean 4
U-A … 100 111 0 — 4 8 1
O … 013 010 X — 5 7 1
U-A: Eain Farder, Fran Neth (6) and Matt Lux
O: Asa Dugan (W) and Jameson Brown
2B: Owen Burnsworth (O), Adam Champlin (O)
Outlaws drop 7-6 road decision to Watertown
The Oneonta Outlaws fell to the Watertown Rapids 7-6 on the road Thursday.
The Outlaws used a four-run fifth inning to open up a 6-3 lead, but Watertown scored a run in the seventh and three more in the eighth to take a 7-6 lead before putting up a zero in the top of the ninth to finish off the win.
Jack Hopko went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for the Outlaws while Logan Haskell went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the win. Jarod Wade drove in two runs while Connor Roche drove in one for Oneonta.
Christopher Ubner got the start, striking out one over three innings, while Anthony Aleman, RJ Latkowski and Logan Waldscmhidt combined to strike out three over five innings in the loss.
Oneonta will return home Saturday to face the Saugerties Stallions.
Schenevus routs Unadilla Valley in Pony League action
Schenevus blanked Unadilla Valley 16-0 at home in a Pony League baseball game Thursday behind a one-hit shutout from Brayden Poliseno.
Poliseno struck out 16 over six innings while adding three runs scored at the plate.
Austin Tilley went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and three RBI while Tim Green went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Owen Green went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Sawyer Bridger doubled in the win.
Zane Debell tallied the lone hit for Unadilla Valley.
Schenevus 16, Unadilla Valley 0
UV … 000 000 X — 0 1 7
S … 138 13X X — 16 10 0
UV: Seth Meagley (L), Zane Debell (5), and Zane Debell, Nolan Lewis (5)
S: Brayden Poliseno (W), and Tim Green, Allen Osborne
3B: Austin Tilley (S)
2B: Austin Tilley (S), Sawyer Bridger (S), Tim Green (S)
