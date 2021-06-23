The Oneonta Green Wave rallied from an early deficit to defeat Endicott 8-4 in Wednesday’s American Legion baseball game to improve to 5-0.
After falling behind 3-0 in the second inning, Oneonta scored four runs in the third and two more in both the fourth and fifth to pull away for the victory.
Chris Champlin led the Green Wave offense with two big doubles. The first was a bases-clearing knock in the third inning, while the second drove in two more runs in the fourth.
Carter Neer added a double of his own while Kaden Halstead had a triple.
Jordan Goble earned the win on the mound, striking out four and allowing five hits and three walks in six innings of work. Champlin came in to close the game in the seventh inning.
Oneonta will host Johnson City on Friday at Oneonta High School.
Oneonta 8, Endicott 4
O … 004 220 0 — 8 7 2
E … 211 000 0 — 4 5 0
O: Jordan Goble (W), Chris Champlin (7)
E: Cal Machalek (L), Jarek Podest
3B: Kaden Halstead (O)
2B: Chris Champlin 2 (O), Carter Neer (O), Owen Hoit (E)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.