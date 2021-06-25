Oneonta remains perfect after 8-3 win over Johnson City

The Oneonta Green Wave remained perfect in American Legion baseball play with an 8-3 victory over Johnson City at Oneonta High School on Friday.
Oneonta (6-0) scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-0 lead. After Johnson City cut the lead to 4-3 in the fifth, the Green Wave scored four insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to seal the victory.
Kaden Halstead knocked an RBI double in the fourth, while Finlay Oliver added an RBI single in the frame. Owen Burnsworth then provided a pair of key insurance runs with a 2-RBI double in the sixth inning.
Burnsworth finished with two hits in addition to the 2 RBIs, while Chris Champlin had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Tanner Russin added a triple.
Russin was also the winning pitcher for Oneonta, working five innings and striking out four batters while allowing seven hits and one walk. Seamus Catella and Champlin both pitched in relief.
Oneonta will be back in action on Tuesday when it visits Harpursville at 6 p.m. at Windsor High School.
Oneonta 8, Johnson City 3
JC … 000 030 0 — 3 9 3
O … 010 304 X — 8 10 1
JC: Jake Miller (L), C. Kabat (5)
O: Tanner Russin (W) 1 BB 4 SO 7 H, Seamus Catella (5), Chris Champlin (7)
3B: Tanner Russin (O)
2B: Owen Burnsworth (O), Chris Champlin (O), Kaden Halstead (O)
