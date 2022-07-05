Oneonta High alumnus Teddy McGraw will be representing the United States in international competition as he was named to the Collegiate National Baseball Team on Tuesday.
McGraw, who recently completed his sophomore season at Wake Forest, was one of 26 players from across the NCAA chosen to represent the stars and stripes at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 8-15.
He made the cut from an original pool of 51 players who competed in the Collegiate National Team Training Camp in North Carolina last week.
McGraw served as a starting pitcher in the Demon Deacons’ rotation in 2022, finishing the season with a record of 5-2, a 4.08 ERA, and 67 strikeouts in 70 and two-thirds innings. Wake Forest earned a spot in the NCAA Regionals but fell short of punching a ticket to the College World Series, defeating Long Island but falling to UConn and Maryland in regional action. The Demon Deacons finished the 2022 season with an overall record of 41-19-1.
McGraw will be looking to collect some hardware for the second consecutive summer: he and fellow OHS grads John Mikolaicyk and Lance Ratchford helped the Brewster Whitecaps win the 2021 Cape Cod Baseball League title.
The national team will be coached by Mike Bianco, who recently led Ole Miss to its first-ever College World Series title. Joining McGraw on Team USA is fellow Wake Forest pitcher Rhett Lowder.
Team USA will begin Honkbalweek play on Saturday against Japan, followed by games against Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands, and Curacao in group play. The United States has competed in the international competition five times since 2000, winning the gold medal in four of those trips including its last visit in 2014.
