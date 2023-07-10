Oneonta native Teddy McGraw was selected by the Seattle Mariners with the 92nd overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft Monday.
McGraw is the eighth Oneonta High graduate to be selected in the MLB Draft and the first since Mike Konstanty went in the 39th round in 2008. He joins a group that also includes Clay Bellinger, Ron Thomas, Tim Christman, Craig Hurba and brothers Mike and Jon Connolly.
A junior pitcher for Wake Forest, McGraw missed the entire 2023 season after injuring his elbow just before the Demon Deacons’ first game. The Daily Star’s 2018 Baseball Player of the Year as a junior, McGraw also missed his senior high school season due to a similar injury.
A Perfect Game Preseason Third Team All-America selection, McGraw was slated to be the number two starter for Wake Forest behind Rhett Lowder, who was selected 7th overall by the Cincinnati Reds.
It was believed that McGraw would have likely joined him in the first round had he been healthy, with mlb.com saying that he “projected as perhaps the best Saturday starter in the 2023 Draft.”
The Demon Deacons ended the regular season as the number one team in the country and made it to the College World Series Semifinals before falling to eventual national champion LSU. Wake Forest finished with an overall record of 54-12.
McGraw ended his truncated college career with a record of 5-2, a 4.22 ERA, 90 strikeouts in 89 ⅔ innings and an opponents’ batting average of .216.
He found plenty of success outside of college ball as well, winning the 2021 Cape Cod League title with fellow Oneonta grads John Mikolaicyk and Lance Ratchford while also earning the bronze medal with USA Baseball’s college national team at the 2022 Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands.
