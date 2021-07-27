The Oneonta Green Wave saw their season end with a 6-1 loss to Smith Post on Tuesday in the New York State American Legion Baseball Tournament in Saugerties.
The Green Wave took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly RBI by Cole Platt. Unfortunately, it was the only time Oneonta would find the scoreboard in the game.
Smith Post answered immediately with a run in the bottom of the first. They proceeded to take the lead with a four-run second inning in which all four runs came with two outs. Smith Post added another insurance run in the fourth inning.
Chris Champlin took the loss on the mound for Oneonta, pitching all six innings and allowing eight hits and one walk while striking out three.
Champlin did his best to help his own cause at the plate, recording three of Oneonta’s five base hits in the game.
The Green Wave finish the season as District 6 Champions with an overall record of 15-5.
Smith Post 6, Oneonta 1
O … 100 000 0 - 1 5 2
SP … 140 100 X - 6 8 1
O: Chris Champlin (L)
