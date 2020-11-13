The Oneonta Soccer Club is kicking COVID-19.
The Oneonta Soccer Club U19 Boys team is set to play in the championship game of the Binghamton Alternative HS Soccer League against the Greater Binghamton Football Club on Sunday at 2:30 pm.
“With the cancellation of Section IV high school sports, primarily soccer, this league was formed specifically because of the pandemic and cancellation of school sports,” said Oneonta Soccer Club Head Coach Michael Maben.
The league takes place at the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex and has eight teams. Seven of the teams came about as alternative attempts to create high school soccer teams, and one team is a travel club.
“We just kind of wanted to have something for the young men and women who are in high school who didn’t have a chance to play, and we saw the outdoor league as a good option for them,” league coordinator Dennis Chavez said.
The Oneonta Soccer Club team fields players from Oneonta, Charlotte Valley, Laurens and Worcester. The majority of the team, 10 out of 15 players, are Oneonta High School varsity soccer players who were all active with the Oneonta Soccer Club before the pandemic-shortened fall soccer season.
Regular season games were played nine-a-side, with one referee; while the upcoming championship game, will be played with the standard number of players, 11 per side.
According to Chavez, the league decided to play with nine per side over concerns that teams wouldn’t be able to fill 11 roster spots amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
Under state restrictions, high school varsity soccer coaches were not allowed to participate for the first part of the schedule. The Oneonta club was recently able to land Alex Brannan, the longtime Oneonta High School boys varsity coach, as an assistant.
The players are, “excited to see his face, so he’s part of the program now and has been for the last four games,” Maben said.
Regardless of team composition, Maben said that the athletes are happy to get in a soccer season at all, and are the most excited he has seen them at the prospect of a championship game.
“When we first started off, it was kind of going through the motions, but now that we’ve gotten to the end of the league and were in the championship, they seem to be be making the best of it. And they’re pretty pumped,” Maben said.
“[On] the boys side, there was a lot of parity within the games,” Chavez said. “As a matter of fact I had a hard time doing the scheduling.”
Seeding for the round-robin playoff tournament was difficult and had to be determined by point differential because of the close level of play from all the teams.
As for COVID-19 protocols, players and fans have mandated temperature checks before every game, while coaches are required to wear masks on the sidelines at all times.
“We enforced it, because we only allowed, as far as entrance into the games, they had only one way to enter, and there was always someone there from the Greater Binghamton Sports Center staff to enforce the rule and check temperatures coming in,” Chavez said.
“I felt responsible to make sure we did our due diligence,” he added. “Obviously nothing’s guaranteed with this pandemic, but I did want to make sure that we enforced the rules to minimize any risk.”
