A five-run fifth inning allowed the Oneonta Green Wave to pull away for a 10-4 victory against Hillcrest on Tuesday in American Legion baseball action at Oneonta High School.

After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first, the Green Wave responded with three runs in the bottom half. Oneonta eventually built up a 5-3 lead entering the bottom of the fifth when its five runs in that inning provided plenty of insurance.

Cole Platt led the Green Wave on offense, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and 3 RBIs. Kaden Halstead notched a triple, while Chris Champlin, Tanner Russin, and Aidan Gelbsman added doubles.

Russin was the winning pitcher for Oneonta, while Cam Horth and Kendall Haney both pitched in relief.

Oneonta (7-2) will visit Owego on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Oneonta 10, Hillcrest 4

H … 2000 010 1 — 4 9 0

O … 310 150 X — 10 12 1

O: Tanner Russin (W), Cam Horth, Kendall Haney

3B: Kaden Halstead (O)

2B: Cole Platt 2 (O), Chris Champlin (O), Tanner Russin (O), Aidan Gelbsman (O)

