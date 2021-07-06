A five-run fifth inning allowed the Oneonta Green Wave to pull away for a 10-4 victory against Hillcrest on Tuesday in American Legion baseball action at Oneonta High School.
After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first, the Green Wave responded with three runs in the bottom half. Oneonta eventually built up a 5-3 lead entering the bottom of the fifth when its five runs in that inning provided plenty of insurance.
Cole Platt led the Green Wave on offense, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and 3 RBIs. Kaden Halstead notched a triple, while Chris Champlin, Tanner Russin, and Aidan Gelbsman added doubles.
Russin was the winning pitcher for Oneonta, while Cam Horth and Kendall Haney both pitched in relief.
Oneonta (7-2) will visit Owego on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Oneonta 10, Hillcrest 4
H … 2000 010 1 — 4 9 0
O … 310 150 X — 10 12 1
O: Tanner Russin (W), Cam Horth, Kendall Haney
3B: Kaden Halstead (O)
2B: Cole Platt 2 (O), Chris Champlin (O), Tanner Russin (O), Aidan Gelbsman (O)
