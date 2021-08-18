Oneonta trio wins Cape Cod Baseball League title

Every summer, some of the best college baseball players in the country travel to Massachusetts to take part in the Cape Cod Baseball League.
Known simply as “The Cape” to those around the game, the CCBL is perhaps the most prestigious summer baseball league there is. With hundreds of alumni going on to careers in the big leagues, including a handful who are enshrined in Cooperstown, the Cape provides one of the best showcases for the game’s stars of tomorrow.
On Aug. 11, the Brewster Whitecaps rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to defeat the Bourne Braves 10-6 to win the 2021 CCBL title. It just so happens that three of the men involved in the victory hail from Oneonta: bench and infield coach Lance Ratchford and pitchers Teddy McGraw and John Mikolaicyk.
It was McGraw, in fact, who recorded the title-winning final out for the Whitecaps.
“It’s definitely super cool to come from such a small town and do it on the big stage. It’s really what you dream of,” McGraw said of winning the championship. “Especially to do it with John, being one of my best friends, someone that I train with all the time when I’m home and talk to daily. It’s pretty cool to be able to do it with him.”
That three men from Oneonta all happened to be on the same championship-winning summer baseball team might seem like a coincidence. But considering their backgrounds and Oneonta High’s great baseball tradition, it was hardly a matter of just being lucky.
Ratchford, a 2007 OHS graduate, is no stranger to the Cape, having spent two summers as an assistant coach in 2015 and 2016. He spent five years as an assistant at SUNY Oneonta, then three more in the same position at Division I Marist before eventually becoming the head coach at SUNY Cobleskill in 2019. Taking over a program that went 3-28 the year before he arrived, Ratchford recently led the Fighting Tigers to a 15-9 record in 2021.
Ratchford’s relationship with McGraw and Mikolaicyk goes back a decade, from indoor practice sessions to travel league games when the pair were still in elementary and middle school. Ratchford said that even back then, he knew the two young men would be going places.
“You could just see at a young age that Teddy and JM and even some of the younger players around Oneonta like Tanner Beang, that age group was just so special,” he said. “You knew that they were going to play Division I baseball and all would have a chance to play professional baseball. It was great seeing them at 10 years old and now to see them… kind of making their dreams become reality.”
McGraw is coming off his freshman season at Wake Forest, where he made 19 relief appearances and posted a 4.42 ERA against the best competition in the nation. Ratchford knew that McGraw, a 2020 OHS graduate, could provide a reliable arm for the Whitecaps and was quickly proven right.
McGraw’s 27 innings pitched ranked second on Brewster for the season, as he recorded a 3.67 ERA, struck out 25 batters, and was frequently called upon in high-leverage situations like the final frame in last week’s title game.
Mikolaicyk, meanwhile, took a much more circuitous route to Brewster. The 2018 OHS grad struggled during his junior season at Hofstra, posting a 7.41 ERA in 11 appearances.
Mikolaicyk actually spent two weeks with his hometown Oneonta Outlaws in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. He was planning on going to the Cape to play for a different team, but injury concerns persuaded the coach to call off the deal.
Mikolaicyk then spent three weeks in southern West Virginia playing for the Princeton WhistlePigs in the Appalachian League.
It was at this point that he found out that there were teams in the Cape, including Brewster, who were in need of pitchers to finish the season. After reaching out to Ratchford to ask if the Whitecaps had an open roster spot, Mikolaicyk had to pack his bags once again.
While he only made two appearances for Brewster during his time on the Cape, Mikolaicyk said it was worth it to end up on a championship team with two fellow Oneonta natives.
“I was all over the place this summer. But it was fun because I got to meet a bunch of new people, play with different people, play for different coaches,” he said.
Despite the short season and the fact that it takes place after their school seasons have ended, the players of the Cape are under plenty of pressure. Major League scouts are in attendance at every game determining which players they’re interested in and which ones they’re not.
“The amount of pressure that these guys are under for two months is pretty big and obviously the guys that handle the pressure the best and aren’t afraid and aren’t timid as far as competing in front of 20 to 30 MLB scouts every night are usually the guys that come out on top and will become some of your best big league stars of tomorrow,” Ratchford said.
The big league pedigree of the CCBL is striking. The last four number one picks in the MLB Draft — Casey Mize in 2018, Adley Rutschman in 2019, Spencer Torkelson in 2020, and Henry Davis this year — all spent time on the Cape. Five CCBL alumni are enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown: Pie Traynor, Carlton Fisk, Frank Thomas, Craig Biggio, and Jeff Bagwell.
Brewster alone has seen MLB stars like Aaron Judge, Chase Utley, Ryan Braun, and Billy Wagner pass through its doors. Ratchford himself coached former number two overall pick and current Cincinnati Red Nick Senzel in 2015.
Ratchford says it’s that track record of success that helps these young players deal with the kind of pressure that they could eventually face in the big leagues.
“Our organization hangs our hat on: we can prepare you for professional baseball better than anybody else in this league,” he said.
While McGraw and Mikolaicyk may have had doubts about whether or not they truly belonged with the best of the best, they had no such doubts finishing the season as champions.
“At first it was a bumpy road but just the constant time working helped with the belief that I belonged. I certainly have no doubts now that I belong,” McGraw said.
For Mikolaicyk, who has played for four different teams in the last six months, the scenery may change, but the game doesn’t.
“Wherever you are, sometimes people play the game a little differently depending on where you are in the country. But baseball is still baseball,” he said. “You’ve gotta play the same way no matter where you are or which team you play for.”
Coming from a program like Oneonta that consistently churns out not only great players but great lovers of the game, Ratchford says the success OHS graduates have found in baseball shouldn’t be surprising. This is especially true when they are able to grow under the tutelage of local coaches like Joe Hughes, the longtime head coach at Oneonta High, and Mike Jester, who recently led the Oneonta Legion team to the state final four.
“It kind of gave all of us the tools and the knowledge to compete at the highest level of college baseball and possibly professional baseball,” Ratchford said of the trio’s Oneonta background.
“We owe it to those guys why there’s such high-level baseball that comes out of Oneonta.”
