The Oneonta Green Wave won the District 6 American Legion Baseball championship with a pair of wins over Harpursville Post 1596 on Monday at Conlon Field in Binghamton.
Needing to win twice to capture the district crown, the Green Wave narrowly won the first game 1-0 and then rolled to a 19-1 victory in the second game.
Jordan Goble pitched a brilliant game in Oneonta’s first win, working six and two-thirds innings, striking out two, and allowing four hits and four walks. After being forced to exit with one remaining due to pitch count, Goble was replaced by Seamus Catella, who ended the game with a strikeout with the potential winning run on second base.
Aidan Breakey scored the Green Wave’s lone run in the fifth inning on a passed ball. Oneonta received great defense in addition to their strong pitching, recording four outfield assists in the game.
The second game of the night was far less dramatic. After taking a 4-1 lead in the second inning, Oneonta blew things wide open with an 11-run fourth inning, then added four more runs in the fifth.
Kendall Haney and Owen Burnsworth carried the big bats for the Green Wave offense. Haney notched two doubles and drove in two runs, while Burnsworth went 2-for-2 with a double, 3 RBIs and four runs scored. Cole Platt added a double of his own, and Goble and Aidan Breakey both had two hits and three runs.
Haney went the distance on the mound to earn the win, striking out six and allowing three walks and six hits.
After suffering a loss early on in the double-elimination tournament, Oneonta had to win five games in a row to claim the district title.
Next up for the Green Wave (13-3) will be the New York State American Legion Baseball Championship Tournament in Saugerties. Oneonta will begin play in the eight-team double elimination tournament with a matchup against Clinton County at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Oneonta 1, Harpursville-1596 0
O … 000 010 0 — 1 5 0
H … 000 000 0 — 0 4 0
O: Jordan Goble (W), Seamus Catella
H: Alex Conrad (L)
Oneonta 19, Harpursville-1596 1
O … 040 (11)4X X — 19 13 0
H … 010 00X X — 1 6 2
O: Kendall Haney (W)
H: Justin Fleming (L)
2B: Kendall Haney 2 (O), Cole Platt (O), Owen Burnsworth (O), Devio Johnson (H), Jamie McWherter (H)
