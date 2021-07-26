The Oneonta Green Wave won two of three games in the last three days to stay alive in the double elimination New York State American Legion Baseball Tournament in Saugerties.
The Green Wave defeated Clinton County 8-0 on Saturday, lost to Hamburg 16-6 on Sunday, and defeated the Schenectady Indians 7-6 on Monday.
Tanner Russin’s RBI single in the top of the seventh inning gave the Green Wave a one-run victory over Schenectady on Monday night. Russin finished the game with two hits and two RBIs. Chris Champlin added three hits and two RBIs.
Kendall Haney earned the win out of the bullpen pitching in relief of starter Seamus Catella.
In Sunday’s game, Hamburg scored eight runs in the second inning and seven runs in the fifth to pull away from Oneonta.
Aidan Breakey notched a triple while Kaden Halstead had two doubles.
Russin took the loss on the mound.
Jordan Goble pitched six shutout innings in Saturday’s win over Clinton County, striking out three and allowing just one walk and five hits in the winning effort.
Halstead led Oneonta’s offense with four RBIs. Breakey, Champlin, and Cole Platt all finished with two hits and two RBIs, with Breakey notching a triple and Platt smacking a double. Carter Neer also had two hits including a double.
Oneonta (15-4) will face Smith Post from Rome on Tuesday at 4 p.m. as it looks to stay alive and advance out of the loser’s bracket. With a victory on Tuesday, the Green Wave would then need to win twice to capture the state title.
Oneonta 8, Clinton County 0 (Saturday)
O … 200 101 4 — 8 10 2
CC … 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
O: Jordan Goble (W), Aidan Gelbsman
3B: Aidan Breakey (O)
2B: Carter Neer (O), Cole Platt (O)
Hamburg 16 Oneonta 6 (Sunday)
O … 000 24X X — 6 6 3
H … 180 07X X — 16 14 0
O: Tanner Russin (L), Cam Horth, Cole Platt
3B: Aidan Breakey (O)
2B: Kaden Halstead 2 (O)
Oneonta 7, Schenectady Indians 6 (Monday)
O … 003 030 1 — 7 9 1
S … 000 015 0 — 6 5 2
O: Seamus Catella, Kendall Haney (W)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.