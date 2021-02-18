Oneonta YMCA swim team dominates Canandaigua meet

The Oneonta Family Young Men’s Christian Association swim team competed in the Stop Watch Invitational hosted by the Canandaigua YMCA on Sunday, Jan. 31.
The Oneonta Family YMCA was represented by 44 swimmers who competed virtually in 33 individual events against swimmers from Canandaigua and Greater Rochester YMCAs.
Oneonta posted 67 personal best times, en route to winning 27 out of 33 events. In all, 12 Orcas brought home first place finishes.
Oneonta was paced by Jaeliana Chase, Eli House, and Henry LeCates who each won four events in the girls 8U, boys 13-14 and boys 15 and up age divisions, respectively.
Emmett Ayers topped the 8U boys division, winning the 25-yard breaststroke and 100-yard individual medley.
Adella Koehn earned two firsts and two seconds in the girls 9-10 age division, while teammate Henry Ayers won three events in the boys division.
Emily Kane led the way for the girls 11-12 age division with three first place finishes in the 100-yard freestyle, 200 yard individual medley and 50-yard freestyle. On the boys side, Macon Aramini, Kylin Reardon and Darren Rose swept the podium in the 100-yard individual medley.
Victoria Heilveil notched a first place victory in the 100-yard individual medley to lead the girls 13-14 age bracket, while teammate Anna Bischoff led the girls 15 and over age division with three second place finishes.
The Orcas have three more more meets this season. They will return to the pool on Sunday, Feb. 28 for the second Stop Watch Invitational. The team will also compete in the Stop Watch Invitational Championships and YMCA States in March.
All of the team’s meets are virtual and can be viewed n the Orcas’ Facebook page.
Oneonta, Canandaigua, Greater Rochester
at Canandaigua (Virtual)
Oneonta top finishers:
Girls, 8U
25 yard butterfly: 1, Jaeliana Chase, :22.75; 2, Annika Koehn, :25.58; 3, Hanna Reese, :27.26.
25 yard breaststroke: 1, Jaeliana Chase, :26.95.
100 yard individual medley: 1, Jaeliana Chase, 1:47.69; 2, Hanna Reese, 2:09.29.
100 yard freestyle: 3, Hanna Reese, 1:48.84.
200 yard freestyle: 1, Jaeliana Chase, 3:17.62.
Boys, 8U
25 yard butterfly: 2, Emmett Ayers, :24.44.
25 yard breaststroke: 1, Emmett Ayers, :25.44.
25 yard freestyle: 2, Emmett Ayers, :19.20.
100 yard individual medley: 1, Emmett Ayers, 1:56.68; 2, Haaris Ahmad, 2:27.03.
Girls, 9-10
50 yard butterfly: 1, Adella Koehn, :40.19.
50 yard breaststroke: 1, Adella Koehn, :48.69.
100 yard freestyle: 2, Adella Koehn, 1:16.93.
100 yard individual medley: 2, Adella Koehn, 1:32.40.
Boys, 9-10
50 yard butterfly: 1, Henry Ayers, :39.28.
50 yard breaststroke: 1, Henry Ayers, :43.91.
50 yard freestyle: 1, Henry Ayers, :32.69
100 yard individual medley: 3, Lachlan Morgan, 1:45.77.
100 yard freestyle: 1, Henry Cooper, 3:54.91.
Girls, 11-12
50 yard breaststroke: 3, Emily Kane, :38.50.
100 yard freestyle: 1, Emily Kane, 1:06.59.
200 yard individual medley: 1, Emily Kane, 2:45.11; 2, Maddy Wolf, 1:32.30; 3, Peyton Gregory, 3:04.64.
500 yard freestyle: 1, Emily Kane, 6:48.90; 2, Maddy Wolf, 7:23.75; 3, Hailey Zakala, 7:32.81.
Boys, 11-12
100 yard individual medley: 1, Macon Aramini, 1:22.69; 2, Kylin Reardon, 1:34.12; 3, Darren Rose, 1:35.87.
Girls, 13-14
100 yard individual medley: 1, Victoria Heilveil, 1:15.75.
500 yard freestyle: 3, Victoria Heilveil, 6:58.81.
Boys, 13-14
50 yard breaststroke: 1, Eli House, :31.33.
50 yard freestyle: 1, Eli House, :24.94.
100 yard freestyle: 1, Eli House, :57.95.
100 yard individual medley: 1, Eli House, 1:03.71.
Girls, 15 and over
50 yard butterfly: 2, Anna Bischoff, :30.30.
50 yard freestyle: 3, Anna Bischoff, :27.81.
100 yard individual medley: 2, Anna Bischoff, 1:12.63.
200 yard individual medley: 2, Mina Aramini, 2:52.47.
500 yard freestyle: 2, Anna Bischoff, 6:01.01.
Boys, 15 and over
50 yard butterfly: 1, Henry LeCates, :28.28; 3, Maddox Aramini, :25.92.
50 yard breaststroke: 1, Ian House, :31.28.
50 yard backstroke: 1, Maddox Aramini, :28.28; 3, Mason Raffo, :37.62.
50 yard freestyle: 2, Maddox Aramini, :23.83.
100 yard freestyle: 1, Henry LeCates, :50.66.
100 yard individual medley: 2, Ian House, 1:08.36.
200 yard individual medley: 1, Henry LeCates, 2:07.38; 2, Maddox Aramini, 2:12.78.
500 yard freestyle: 1, Henry LeCates, 5:23.13.
