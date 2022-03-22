Oneonta YMCA swimmers have strong showing at states

ContributedThe 2022 Oneonta YMCA swim team is shown. Top row, from left, are Henry Ayers, Shayla Truesdell, Addison Rothenberger, Maddy Wolff, Kylin Reardon, Kinnley Wightman and Adella Koehn. Middle row, from left, are Peyton Gregory, Anna Bischoff, Eli House, Jacob Forster Rothbart, Kaylen Turley and Emily Kane. Bottom row, from left, are Annika Koehn, Alden Koehn, Madison Losie, Haaris Ahmad, Jaeliana Chase, Jenna Czarnecki, Blake Jervis and Nolan Patry.

The Oneonta YMCA swim team had a strong performance at the state YMCA Swimming Championships over the weekend, held March 19-20 at Nassau County Aquatics Center in East Meadow.

Oneonta's team of 22 swimmers won three titles and posted 60 personal best times. Emily Kane's time of 2:28.10 was first in the individual medley and a new Oneonta YMCA record. Kane and her teammates also finished first and set team records in the 200-meter individual medley relay (2:07.84) and 200-meter freestyle relay (1:53.61).

Several other Orcas had top-three finishes, including Peyton Gregory, Kinnley Wightman, Annika Koehn and Kaylen Turley. The team's lone senior, Anna Bischoff, reached the finals in all four of her events, and set team records in the 50-meter freestyle (25.39) and 100-meter freestyle (56.02).

Tags

Trending Video