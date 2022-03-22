Oneonta YMCA swimmers have strong showing at states

The Oneonta YMCA swim team had a strong performance at the state YMCA Swimming Championships over the weekend, held March 19-20 at Nassau County Aquatics Center in East Meadow.
Oneonta's team of 22 swimmers won three titles and posted 60 personal best times. Emily Kane's time of 2:28.10 was first in the individual medley and a new Oneonta YMCA record. Kane and her teammates also finished first and set team records in the 200-meter individual medley relay (2:07.84) and 200-meter freestyle relay (1:53.61).
Several other Orcas had top-three finishes, including Peyton Gregory, Kinnley Wightman, Annika Koehn and Kaylen Turley. The team's lone senior, Anna Bischoff, reached the finals in all four of her events, and set team records in the 50-meter freestyle (25.39) and 100-meter freestyle (56.02).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.