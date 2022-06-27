The Oneonta Green Wave’s bats were held in check in a 6-1 loss to Harpursville in Monday’s American Legion Baseball game at Oneonta High School.
After scoring in the first inning, Oneonta failed to muster any further offense as it was held to just three hits in the game. The team’s lone run came on a sacrifice fly by Asa Dugan that scored Nolan Stark.
Harpursville took the lead with a three-run third inning and never looked back, adding insurance runs in the fifth and seventh innings.
Caden Fortunato was the winning pitcher as he finished with five strikeouts. Brady Buttice had a double at the plate for Harpursville.
Adam Champlin, Bruce Mistler, Cole Platt, Cameron Sitts, and Britten Zeh all pitched for the Green Wave.
Oneonta is now 4-6 and will host Otego on Tuesday.
Harpursville 6, Oneonta 1
H … 003 020 1 — 6 6 0
O … 100 000 0 — 1 3 2
H: Caden Fortunato (W), Logan Firment (6), and Dylan Decker; Fortunato 5 ks
O: Adam Champlin (L), Bruce Mistler (5), Cole Platt (6), Cameron Sitts (7), Britten Zeh (7), and Lou Bonnici
2B: Brady Buttice (2B)
Outlaws top Saugerties at home 7-2
The Oneonta Outlaws rallied from an early deficit to defeat the Saugerties Stallions 7-2 at Damaschke Field on Monday.
After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first, Oneonta responded immediately to make it 2-2 in the bottom of the first. The Outlaws would then take the lead with a two-run third inning and add insurance with a three-run fourth.
Devin Boone led Oneonta’s offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Jelani Hamer added a triple while Ryan Weiss drove in two runs.
On the mound, Matthew DuBois earned the win, pitching seven strong innings, striking out four and allowing just four hits and one walk.
After Saugerties took an early lead with a pair of RBI singles, Oneonta tied things up thanks to a steal of home by Boone and a run on a fielder’s choice by Dylan Broderick.
Weiss then gave the Outlaws the lead in the third with a two-run single. Several Saugerties miscues led to three runs for Oneonta in the fourth which proved enough to secure a comfortable victory.
The Outlaws (9-10-1) will be at Elmira on Tuesday.
