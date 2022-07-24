“Wow! Cooperstown!”
Those were the first words from David Ortiz’s Hall of Fame induction speech on Sunday, providing a succinct summary of the festivities as the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 joined the ranks of the game’s immortals.
Ortiz, Jim Kaat, Bud Fowler, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Gil Hodges, and Buck O’Neil increased the number of plaques in Cooperstown to 340 on a warm but beautiful late-July afternoon at the Clark Sports Center.
It was the first time the ceremony took place at its traditional time since 2019, as the 2020 ceremony was called off due to COVID and the delayed 2021 event was held in September.
Kaat was the first inductee to speak, as the left-handed pitcher who spent 25 years in the majors applauded the atmosphere of the day.
“What a wonderful atmosphere to demonstrate your love for the game of baseball,” Kaat said.
When referencing a performance of “America the Beautiful” by Ray Charles, Kaat said, “It reminded me, God has shined his grace on me extravagantly.”
Much of Kaat’s speech focused on the role his father played in first developing his love for baseball and later on his respect for the game.
“It was a blend of wisdom, discipline, and sport,” Kaat said of his father’s philosophy. “I never understood the discipline as a young boy. He never had more than an eighth grade education, but somehow he had a masters degree in discipline and he knew how to administer it.”
Class of 2001 inductee Dave Winfield was the next to speak, as he paid tribute to Fowler, a man with roots in Cooperstown who was a pioneer of Black baseball in the game’s infancy in the 19th century.
“Making his debut, he became the first Black player to integrate a white professional team, nearly 70 years before the great Jackie Robinson,” Winfield said. “Now it seems simple enough, but knowing the times it was vastly more complicated for him than just signing up to play, no matter what his talents were.”
Winfield went on to detail Fowler’s journey from a nomadic ballplayer to a pivotal organizer for Black ballplayers over the course of decades, and how his impact on the game is still being all these years later.
“By some, he was called the Dean of Black Baseball,” Winfield said. “So there’s an unmistakable line that you can follow from Bud Fowler to Andrew “Rube” Foster, who created the Negro Leagues in 1920, to Jackie Robinson in 1947 and through the other inductees we celebrate here today.”
Speaking for Miñoso was his widow Sharon, who opened her speech with some humor.
“I think that all of you on this stage would agree with Minnie when he would say, ‘Baseball has been very, very good to you,’” she said.
A pioneer in his own right, Miñoso was the game’s first Afro-Latino player and was the first Black player to ever play for the Chicago White Sox. Sharon Miñoso talked about how Minnie’s success on the field was even more impressive considering the challenges he had to endure every day in the time of segregation.
“As a dark-skinned Afro-Latino in the height of segregation, he knew of the racial and cultural challenges that he would endure coming to the United States,” Sharon Miñoso said. “He tolerated them so that he could play professional baseball and fulfill his own American dream.”
She also praised many members of the White Sox organization, a franchise whom Miñoso played for during parts of 12 seasons in four different decades.
Next up was the 84-year-old Oliva, who remarked that the setting of the field surrounding the Clark Sports Center reminded him of growing up in his native Cuba.
An eight-time All-Star and three-time batting champion, Oliva described his admiration for Miñoso, his fellow Cuban who paved the way for so many Cuban ballplayers including himself.
Oliva also spoke glowingly of his adopted home of Minnesota and the Twins franchise where he spent his entire 15-year career.
“I’m so blessed to be able to play for the Minnesota Twins,” he said. “I played for the Minnesota Twins for all those years because from the top to the bottom, everybody is first class.
“Thank you to all those people, especially those people from Minnesota. I’ve lived in Minnesota for 60 years. I love Minnesota; Minnesota is my home,” drawing cheers from residents of the Land of 10,000 Lakes in attendance.
Gil Hodges was represented by his daughter Irene. She spoke movingly of the player and manager who died of a heart attack 50 years ago this April at the age of 47.
“It is such a privilege to stand here today as the Hall of Fame honors my father,” she said. “He was a very humble man, but he would be so proud to be here with the best of the best in baseball.”
Hodges became a legend in two different roles with two different franchises: as a first baseman, he helped the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers to a pair of World Series titles in 1955 and 1959; and he managed the Miracle Mets to the 1969 World Series championship.
Hodges spoke about the respect everyone in the game had for her father, even when things weren’t going his way.
“He was respected and he showed respect to everyone as well,” she said. “When my father slumped in the 1952 World Series, Brooklyn fans loved him. Who goes 0-for-21 and gets a standing ovation every time he bats?”
Buck O’Neil’s niece Dr. Angela Terry was the next to speak, as she paid tribute to a man who brought widespread attention to the Negro Leagues through his time as a player, coach, scout, and executive, as well as his role in establishing the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
Referring to him as Uncle John — his birth name — Terry noted how her uncle combined a keen baseball mind with a pure, kind heart.
“Uncle John was highly attuned to talent, whether it be on or off the playing field,” she said.
“Uncle John was a man for all seasons, whose core was brotherly love.”
Last but not least at the podium was Ortiz. The first-ballot inductee received the loudest cheers of the day from a massive contingent of Red Sox fans as well as natives of his home country of the Dominican Republic.
Ortiz’s speech, the longest of the day, featured a mixture of his trademark bravado and a profound sense of gratitude, as he thanked players, coaches, agents, friends, and family from every step along his baseball journey.
“I want you guys to know that even with the God-given talent that I have, I don’t think I would have made it without the support and love coming from all of you,” Ortiz said.
The man known as Big Papi was especially effusive in his praise of the city of Boston, the Red Sox franchise, and its fans.
“That organization made me the man that I am today,” he said. “They educated me about the game but they also educated me about my life.”
Ortiz ended his speech and the day’s festivities with some impassioned advice about striving to lift up others.
“I always tried to live my life in a way that supports others, that will make a positive influence in the world, and if my story can remind you of anything, let it remind you that when you believe in someone, you can change their world. You can change their future, just like so many people who believed in me,” he said. “To everyone that believed in me, from my family to coaches to teammates to friends, know that I could not have done this without you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.