The Otego Retrievers defeated Endicott 5-1 behind a five-run fifth inning.
Braeden Johnson was the winning pitcher, striking out 12 over six innings, while Garrett Backus pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning to close out the win.
Backus went 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk and an RBI for Otego.
Xander Johnson drove in two runs, while JJ Benjamin and Braeden Johnson each drove in a run in the win.
Oneonta Green Wave 13, Hillcrest 5
The Oneonta Green Wave defeated Hillcrest 13-5 at Chenango Forks High School Thursday.
Brady Carr led Oneonta both on the mound and at the plate. He struck out five batters in five innings to earn the win while going 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI including a two-run home run in the seventh innings.
Owen Burnsworth and Britten Zeh each had a double in the win, with Zeh’s two-bagger driving in two runs in the fourth inning. Adam Champlin, meanwhile, recorded five strikeouts in two innings of relief.
Oneonta will be at Otego Tuesday.
Otego Retrievers 5, Endicott 1
E … 100 000 0 — 1 4 0
Ote … 000 050 X — 5 5 0
E: C. Clark (L), and C. Nunn
Ote: Braeden Johnson (W), Garrett Backus (7), and Xander Johnson
3B: Garrett Backus (Ote), N. Lang (E)
Oneonta 13, Hillcrest 5
O … 000 233 5 — 13 9 4
H … 030 002 0 — 5 7 3
O: Brady Carr (W), Adam Champlin (6) and Jameson Brown
H: Tom Ricci (L), Jordan Denney (5), Braylon Gibbons (7), Noah Cetton (7) and Trevor Dennison
HR: Brady Carr (O)
3B: Trevor Dennison (H)
2B: Owen Burnsworth (O), Britten Zeh (O), Braylon Gibbons (H)
Boonville uses 5-run fifth to down Outlaws 9-6
The Oneonta Outlaws fell to the Boonville Lumberjacks 9-6 on the road Thursday.
Oneonta scored five runs in the fifth inning to take a 5-4 lead, but Boonville responded with two in the bottom of the fifth to retake the lead and never gave it back.
Logan Waldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run while Logan Haskell went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in the loss.
Matthew Dubois struck out two over five innings while Anthony Aleman struck out six over three innings for the Outlaws.
Oneonta will visit the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs Friday.
