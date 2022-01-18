Out for a late season holiday hunt

During the week between Christmas and New Year’s, there was a new hunting season: the Holiday Hunt.
There has been quite a bit of controversy over this late-season hunt. The state gave us numerous reasons for this event, but none of them hold water. The obvious reason is the pressure from insurance companies because of the increase in deer-related car accidents — nothing more.
The biggest complaint I've heard was from snowmobilers. Their trails run over mostly private land. They were concerned that there would be a negative interaction between the hunters, land owners, and their noisy vehicles. But there ended up not being any snow, and the hunt went on without a hitch.
My main concern was the fact that this was billed as an antlerless deer hunt. By the third week in December we were seeing numerous bucks that had already started to lose their antlers. On December 11th at nine o’clock at night, there was a nice eight-pointer under my yard light. He was actually only a four-pointer because his right antler was already missing. There were three other one-antlered bucks in a friend’s food plot a week or so later.
I wonder how many bucks were shot during that week because they had shed their antlers. We don’t have a three-point antler restriction in Otsego County so the DEC is urging hunters to let the small bucks grow. How many of those were shot as antlerless deer?
I have to be honest: I went out hunting during that late hunt. I still had a tag left for my muzzleloader, so I went out and wandered my woodlot on the day before New Year’s.
I took our side-by-side and drove to the top of the hill. If I'd had to walk I would have given up earlier than I did. That Thompson Center muzzleloader should have been equipped with wheels. It was far heavier than any of my rifles or shotguns.
It was a perfect day to slowly and quietly hunt my way through the woods. As I’ve said before, I’m not a sitter. Sure, I spend some time in tree stands, but after an hour I get really bored if I don’t see anything.
I headed down into the back woods and slowly worked my way along one of the main runways. Conditions were perfect with a slight breeze in my face to walk up on a nice fat doe.
I hadn’t gone very far when I heard a hound baying not far below me. But then there were two. I stood there for a few minutes and listened to the dogs, hoping they might send a deer in my direction. They did, but then several more hounds joined the group. The guys over back were hunting coyotes with their dogs.
Three deer came running up the hill right at me. They were going way too fast to even get a shot. Moments later the howling of the hounds got closer and a coyote raced by. The deer, coyote, and dogs were all headed for what we call the bedding area.
I decided to hurry around to the end of that area and let them push the deer right to me. I’m not as fast as I used to be and got there just in time to see six tail disappear down into the swamp.
So much for my hunting. I went home.
You know, I probably wouldn’t have shot a deer if one stood right in front of me. I’ve passed up several deer over the last few years when I’ve looked around and realized how far I’d have to drag it. My new philosophy has sadly become: if I can’t get the tractor or side by side within fifty yards of the deer, it will live to see another day.
We used to think nothing of dragging a deer two miles in the Adirondacks. Maybe with age I’m just getting a wee bit smarter.
