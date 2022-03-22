Outdoors: Beware of bears with hunger of hibernation

A lady from the area called me this past weekend and told me that a bear had raided her bird feeder. Raided? The famished critter ripped it down, tore it apart and ate all the bird seed. I don’t doubt it. When they come out of hibernation, these bruins are really hungry. They are creatures of opportunity. Heck when I wake up in the morning, I want breakfast and so did she.
I was reminded of a time many years ago, when I lived and taught school in the Adirondacks. I had built a house on the edge of town. It was not far from the woods and had sliding glass doors out on to our back deck. Being young and naive, I kept our garbage can on one corner of the wooden, back patio. One night I woke up just a bit before midnight to some rattling and clattering at the back of the house.
Okay. I could deal with it, figuring it was a raccoon. I opened the second floor window and leaned out with my .22 Smith and Wesson. Immediately I realized I was rather under gunned, so I just watched the nighttime raider. It was a black bear that probably weighed in the 130 pound range. That nighttime burglar walked over to the garbage can and flipped it up and over, catching it between its paws and shook out the contents. It was obvious she had perfected her trade, robbing people’s garbage many times before. She picked though the dirty diapers or whatever else that was going to the dump and dined on the remnants of our earlier meals.
But, that rascal wasn’t done touring around the neighborhood. She crossed the lawn and ended up on my neighbor’s deck. I talked to Barney and Millie the next day. It seems that they leave food out for her several times a week. What they enjoyed the most was her early evening visits.
That darn bear would sit outside their sliding glass doors and actually watch television. Some evenings that little sow would spend an hour or more watching the shows. She’d sit up and put her paws on the glass, sometimes even licking it as Gunsmoke, Hawaii Five-O or Bonanza was on. The old couple next door got as much enjoyment out of the bear’s nightly visits as they did the television shows.
Well another neighbor complained about the garbage thief and the DEC brought a live trap in and moved her to Indian Lake.
“That’s cool,” you might say. At least they didn’t destroy her.
If you would like to attract a bear into your backyard and up on your deck like the Henyons in Wells, here are a few suggestions that might actually work.
Put your garbage out with plenty of food scraps inside. Bacon works extremely well.
Put blocks of suet at all of your bird feeder which you keep as full as possible.
Plant fruit trees close to your house. Bears really like cherries, pears and apples.
Feed you pets outside on your deck. Fishy smelling cat food is a bear’s favorite dish.
Put your compose pile right next to your back yard.
Avoid cleaning your BBQ grill unless it is absolutely necessary.
A big, flat screen television opposite your sliding glass doors may help, but avoid those shoot-em-up shows. Bears don’t really like guns.
But if you want to avoid a bear in your yard, on your porch or trying to break into your house, definitely avoid all those previous suggestions.
After I left teaching in Wells, I took some teachers from a local school where I taught to the Adirondacks for a back-country fishing trip. I asked a friend if we could use his cabin.
“Sure,” John said. “Just leave it as you found it.”
When we got back into camp, we realized that a momma bear and her two cubs had recently visited the cabin. Every window was broken from the inside out. The cupboards were ripped open and every bit of food was destroyed. We knew there were cubs involved because of the tracks in the flour throughout the camp. The restaurant size gas grill was torn from the counter and dragged into the bedroom area. The last persons to use the camp forgot to remove the bacon grease from the trap in under the stove, and the rest was history.
Not all bears watch tv. Most are rather destructive. They obviously weren’t taught manners when they grew up.
