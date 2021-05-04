Outdoors: Building skill of the beaver is timeless

Last week Pat and I decided to go for a hike at Gilbert Lake. There’s a great 2.3-mile loop that goes from the cabin colony to the Lake of the Twin Fawns and back to the parking spot. It is fairly flat and a rather easy hike.
We drove to the other end of the lake and turned up the black top road to the left just opposite of the beach parking lot. Once on top of the knoll there is a trail parking lot which will hold two or three cars. We started up the Ice Pond Trail to the right, wandering through mixed conifers and hardwoods. As we walked along, we started to see beaver activity. There were poplar trees cut along the trail. Off to our right was the southern end of Ice Pond. There was a definite trail where the beavers had dragged the branches of the trees down to the water.
That activity was nothing compared to what was to follow. When we reached the dam that holds back Ice Pond, it became obvious that the beavers were really active. Dozens of trees, some quite large in size, were cut down by the beavers and several small ponds were forming downstream. Just past the pond we turned to the left and took the Twin Fawns Trail.
Not far from there the beavers seemed to be having a field day. They had taken down numerous trees up to a foot and-a-half in diameter. Many of the branches had already been pulled into the water.
Beavers are known for their dam-building skills. They back up water with mud and sticks that will be deep enough to store a winter’s supply of food beneath the ice. They live in their huts in the winter and feed on the mass of branches that they store in the deeper water.
The area downstream of Ice Pond was changed. It will never be the same.
About 15 years ago I hiked the Northville-Lake Placid Trail. It was more than 125 miles across the wilderness. Part way along the trail, you come to West Canada Lake. According to the trail guide, the best sandy beach in that whole area was in front of the lean-to. But when I got there, the beach was gone. How could that be?
Beavers were the culprits. They dammed up the outlet which raised the entire lake nearly five feet. Over the years the rangers have broken out the dam and lowered the water level, but time and time again the beavers rebuilt their dam. Why? The water is certainly deep enough for their activity. The answer is quite simple. Building dams has been ingrained in their minds for thousands of years. Man isn’t going to change that. When the dam is broken, the beavers sense it and almost immediately start to repair it. I haven’t been there in about a dozen years, but I presume the dam is still there and the beach is still gone.
Beavers are responsible for much of the growth of early America. The French explorers journeyed up the St. Lawrence River and established Montreal as a trading center for beaver pelts. Much of the west was explored by fur trappers. With all the beavers that were trapped you would think the population would have decreased, but they continued to thrive.
No matter what man does to stop these little creatures, they continue doing what they do best. They build dams.
