Outdoors by Rick Brockway: A little buck and a slow-motion sunrise

I have been spending a lot of time up in trees lately. Bow season is on, and being 15-feet up gives the hunter a slight advantage. I get up at five o’clock most mornings and head up the hill to one of the stands I have. Some are ladder stands, while others are climbers. I get up in the tree before dawn and have been able to witness the magnificent red-orange sunrises that paint the eastern sky on several occasions.
On Monday morning, I was in a climber up in our hardwoods. I had seen several deer from a stand down over the hill, but they were too far away for a bow shot. So, I changed my strategy and moved. As I sat there on the side of a tall, straight ash, a red glow stated to grow on the horizon across the valley. The color climbed in the sky and got more brilliant than I can describe. As I watched it, I noticed that an orange glow seemed to slowly approach me. I could actually see it coming.
It reminded me of a poem entitled “Fog” by the American poet, Carl Sandburg. He said, “Fog comes in on little cat feet.” Sandburg saw the fog as a cat that sneaks in on silent feet, as the cat does when stalking its potential prey. Only a cat can move in such a way, almost imperceptibly and in complete silence.
That orange sunlight approached me in slow motion, blanketing everything in its path. The sun’s glow moved across the old pasture ground and finally entered the woods. Minutes later, it covered the leafy floor and me with it.
I was enjoying the moment and the beauty of the morning, when a deer appeared in the distance. It was a small buck. He came right in just as I knew he would. The little whitetail came up the field along the side of the woods and turned in towards me on a well-used trail. Suddenly, he stopped. He knew something was wrong. The young six pointer stomped his foot and sniffed the air. I had used a scent line when I went to the stand. Using a drag covered in doe estrus urine, I lured him right to the base of my stand.
As the little buck looked and sniffed, he moved within 10-feet from the bottom of the tree. Then I spoke. “Hey, little guy.” He instantly looked up at me with a questioning stare. “You know… there are guys in these woods who would shoot you. Why don’t you move along and grow up.” He cautiously back away, and then ran off.
He was only a year and half old, but had a decent set of antlers for his age. I hope he avoids other hunters this year, because next year he’ll be a real shooter.
Another morning, I had a four pointer come by my stand. He was about 40 yards away. After passing my tree, he swung to the right but came to an abrupt stop. It was proof to me that no matter what you do, you cannot compete with a deer’s sense of smell. I use scent blocking clothing and take every precaution to avoid being detected, but a slight breeze stopped him in his tracks. Slowly, he turned around and inched back in the direction he came. Suddenly, a doe appeared, and he ran off chasing her down over the hill.
On Wednesday morning, I saw him again, as I drove up the hill in the darkness. He was in the headlights with three does and had a big smile on his face. The rut is on, hot and heavy, and he had found himself a girlfriend - no, three of them.
I wouldn’t have shot either of these bucks. I’ve seen one on my deer cams that has definitely gotten my attention. I’ve shot enough bucks over the years. I get immense enjoyment watching them, but I will put a fat doe in the freezer before the season is over, if that mature buck doesn’t come along.
