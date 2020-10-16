Outdoors by Rick Brockway: Bow season thoughts from my treestand

As the days grow shorter, the geese fly south and the leaves paint our forests with a flood of brilliant, beautiful colors, something stirs within me. I have spent a lifetime wandering the woods in search of deer, grouse and other wild creatures. It is part of my soul. This fall is no different. Bow season has begun, and I find myself high in the trees watching for any movement below.
Over the many years of my life, my views have changed. I pass up more game than I harvest. I enjoy watching the forest animals but having a venison steak on the grill ranks high among my pleasures in life.
Sitting in a treestand, watching and waiting, gives me far more time to think than those few short moments when a buck comes walking into bow range. So, after the first two weeks of bow season have passed, many somewhat worthless thoughts have filled the hours as I sat there ready for action.
For several late afternoons I have failed to see a shootable deer, but there have been other animals to watch. There is always a steady parade of gray squirrels running back and forth, gathering a supply of food to last them through the winter. Red squirrels and chipmunks break up the monotony.
A couple of days ago I sat about fifteen feet up with my back against a large white pine. As it started to rain, the drops were slowed by several leafed branches from a nearby beech tree. But as I stared out into the forest I heard the chirping of several nuthatches. They worked up and down the bark of a nearby cherry tree, sometimes upside down or right side up. That reminded me of my old Adirondack friend John, telling me when those birds sing, “They’re telling us, ‘Here they come. Here they come.’”
Those tiny blue and gray birds were right. Maybe it was just coincidence, but a few minutes later a doe and her two fawns appeared. They slowly fed along, picking up acorns and chewing them with funny, overly-animated facial expressions.
Better than 20 minutes passed before they moved on, yet they never knew I was there. That didn’t surprise me. Deer seldom look up, although I’ve tried to educate a few young bucks over the years. Their best sense is that of smell. I had carefully prepared my scent-blocking clothes and sat in a treestand that was properly placed to put the wind in my favor.
I watched a porcupine slowly meander down an old logging road. I wondered where he was going. Being close to five o’clock, I assumed he was heading for his den in an old hollow tree someplace down over the hill.
One morning while sitting in a different treestand, I heard the clucking of turkeys. Moments later a string of hens and polts marched towards me on one of the main deer trails on the back side of the hill. They had one thing on their mind – acorns. Off to my right was a small grove of oak trees. I saw where they had scratched the ground a day or so ago. I sat there moving nothing but my eyeballs, watching them go by.
Even though I find sitting for hours at a time quite boring, it’s the way the game is played. Bow hunting is up close and personal, and a treestand helps. But no matter what we do to level the playing field, we will never match the nose of a smart old whitetail buck. We’re playing on his turf, and he has most of the advantages.
When push finally comes to shove, I’ll have a decision to make. Do I pull back my bow and take that deer, or do I just let it pass? I’ve harvested my share of deer over the year. I guess only time will tell.
