Outdoors by Rick Brockway: Careful, you’re on thin ice

A week or so ago, my buddy Rich and I went cross country skiing at Gilbert Lake. We had originally planned on parking up at the other end of the lake and ski to the Lake of the Twin Fawns, and on around the loop. Well, so much for that idea. The road was only plowed to the parking lot at the bottom of the hill. That would mean another mile and a half of skiing, and this was our first time out for the season.
We skied up to the pavilion and headed to the right, going counter-clockwise around the lake. The trail on that side of the lake was in terrible condition. People who had walked it without snowshoes had left it rough with what is referred to a potholes. It was frozen, hard and difficult to ski.
As we skied along, Rich asked if I thought the ice was strong enough on the lake to hold us. I didn’t like the sound of that because the ice didn’t look that good. Besides, I’ve fallen through ice before, and really didn’t want to repeat it. So, we continued on around the lake and back to the car, calling it a day.
A few days later, a friend of ours posted his ice fishing adventure on Facebook. I responded, asking him if he was fishing in his koi pond. “No,” he responded, “there’s five inches of ice on the lakes.” I never would have thought it possible, but he’s catching fish.
Now, I’ve always heard that fish bite best on new ice, so his nice catch wasn’t surprising.
Many years ago, a bunch of us went to Eaton Reservoir to ice fish. It was early in the season, but there were a couple of guys out on the ice. As one of my friends started out, the closest guy on the ice said, “Be careful and don’t get very close. It’s not too thick.”
In fact, when George started out on the ice, he could feel it go up and down. Well, there was no way I was going to fish and neither were my friends. We found it far safer sipping a couple of brews in a different location.
Now, you can’t believe everything you see or read on Facebook, but there was an interesting post about what you do if you fall through the ice. If you break through and there are big pieces of ice floating there with you, slide them under the ice. It doubles the thickness, and the ice will hold more weight. It sounds reasonable, but I hope I never have to try it.
The Department of Environmental Conservation says that four inches of ice will hold a person, but I would recommend that you keep fairly good placing between you and your buddy. Six inches will hold a snow machine or 4-wheeler, and 10 inches will hold a car or truck. I wonder how many inches of ice was on Chenango Lake a few years ago when that truck went through?
My wife and I like to ice fish, and we’ll start soon if the weather stays cold. We use a sled that opens into a large tent. It’s very comfortable, with swivel seats and keeps us out of the wind.
When I taught school up north some 40 or so years ago, we went ice fishing one day. Now those guys knew how to fish. They took a Coleman gas stove and a cooler full of beer. When an old cast iron frying pan was filled with sausages, hot dogs and hamburgers, they would put a hole in the ice, but I seldom ever saw anyone drop a line in the hole. I’m not sure you can call that fishing and wondered, why they went to all that work when we could have stayed home and partied in the garage.
Well, so much for ice fishing. Here’s hoping 2021 will be better that 2020. I wish you have a very happy and safe New Year.
