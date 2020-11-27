Outdoors by Rick Brockway: Get up, get outside and explore

Can you go outside on a clear night and find the North Star? It’s part of the Little Dipper. Have you seen Orion or Taurus the Bull? How many of you have seen a shooting star? Could you tell the difference between a Monarch butterfly and an Eastern tiger swallowtail? Do you know an ash tree from an oak?
In these times of COVID, school closings, masks and social distancing we find ourselves bored and cooped up, wondering what to do next. I know my grandson spends more time on his computer than anything else. Yet there is a world out there to be explored.
I mention all this because of the recent issue of the New York State Conservationist. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The center pages of the magazine are entitled, “Choose Your Adventures.” It offers a list of 50 suggested outdoor adventures. Kids can learn so much about the world around them by doing some of these activities. Besides that, they are COVID safe and many can be done right out your back door.
Now, as the article states – many of these activities are seasonal in nature. You aren’t going to find butterflies outside this morning. Most of the common song birds have headed south months ago, but you can go outside at night and if you are lucky enough, you might hear a Barred owl hooting in the distance, or even a pack of coyotes yodeling on the hillsides. With the help of the internet it’s so easy to see something, take a picture of it with your cell phone and then identify it on your computer screen or tablet.
I have spent most of my life in the forests, fields, swamps and streams, yet I don’t know many of the sounds of nature. I was hiking with a friend of mine in the Catskills one day and she asked, “did you hear that Blue throated warbler?” That might not have been the right bird, but it makes my point. There so much out there that even I don’t know.
When we grew up without computers or the internet we found things to do. There was four of us, similarly aged boys in the neighborhood, and we were never bored. We explored and spent our time outside. Often, we’d leave our houses after breakfast and not return until time for supper. We knew the difference between a toad and a frog. We built tree forts and picked nightcrawlers at night so we could fish in the morning.
I highly suggest you get the wonderful list of activities or adventures in the Conservationist, and get you kids outside doing something. Mothers, dads, grandfathers or even the next door neighbor, can share these experiences with them. If you want to venture further out into the wilds, I have a list of great, interesting places that you can take the kids. Short, easy hikes to pristine waterfalls, mystical places and historic sites can be an adventure, as well as a learning experience.
You never know – you might just stir something in your children that doesn’t require just the use of their two thumbs. They can see, hear, smell and touch things instead of staring at a computer screen. Heck! School is virtual, but a few acres of land in our city parks is an entirely new world. Show them the majestic shag barked hickory trees in Oneonta’s Wilber Park. Oh, you don’t know what that hickory tree looks like. Get outside with your kids and join the adventure. Trust me… they’ll remember it when they are your age.
