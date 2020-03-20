Outdoors by Rick Brockway: Hearing howls in the night

There was supposed to be a supermoon the other night, so I went out on the deck to take a look. As I stood there, I heard a beautiful crescendo of howls, yodels and yips. A pack of coyotes was not far away. Like the loon, those melodies are a true sign of nature, and I love to hear them echoing in the darkness.
I heard a speaker from the Department of Environmental Conservation many years ago at a trapper’s convention at Piseco Lake when coyotes first started to appear in the Adirondacks. Many people called them coydogs. He said, “The coyote is misunderstood. It’s filling a much-needed niche.” Maybe that’s true, but the coyote is loved by some and hated by many.
I was on an elk hunt in western Colorado many years ago. As we drove across the top of the mesa, a coyote ran out through the sage brush ahead of us. Bob, my guide, jumped out of the truck and shot it on the run at better than a hundred yards. “They eat half our lambs,” he exclaimed.
I had a fellow tell me the other day, “A coyote will eat the cat food you leave on your porch tonight and come back for your cat tomorrow.”
The coyotes we have here in upstate New York are not the coyotes that live in Colorado and the west. These large canines are part wolf.
I was deer hunting in the Adirondacks several years ago. It was late in the day when I started back to camp. As the rain fell, I pulled the collar of my old wool hunting coat up tighter to my neck and continued to trudge along. Suddenly coming up the trail toward me about 20 yards away was a big coyote. I pulled up my rifle and shot, and ended up carrying a 70-pound wild dog over a mile back to the old log cabin. A really big western coyote only weighs about half that much.
The ranchers out west have tried everything to control the numbers of these livestock-killing predators. From poison to traps and even hunting from helicopters, nothing has worked. The coyote is always there.
They have a unique method of survival. If food is plentiful, they have large litters of pups, but when food is scarce, the number of offspring born is smaller. The pack moves from valley to valley and hilltop to hilltop, always finding an adequate supply of rabbits, deer and other small animals.
I was heading out to ski early in the morning about a month ago. Right off my deck were the tracks of a rabbit. I’d seen it around the barn most of the winter. I could tell he was in a hurry by the distance between its strides. There were also the tell-tale tracks of a coyote. Under the deck was a clump of rabbit hair and several drops of blood. It was rather obvious what had happened.
Jacqueline Frair, a professor at SUNY College of Environmenal Science and Forestry, has been studying coyotes for many years using radio tracking collars. She concluded that one out of every ten deer carcasses found was a victim of coyotes. I’ve seen it many times over the years.
We will never eradicate the coyote. It’s here to stay, but we can control them. The DEC has a hunting season for coyotes with no limit in New York that runs from Oct. 1 until March 29. They know that hunting coyotes is not only a sport, but a necessity. I was driving to Gilbertsville the other morning. Parked along the road was a pick-up with a dog box in the back. I knew what they were doing. The guys were hunting coyotes with dogs.
The hunters drive the back roads and look for tracks in the fresh snow. When they spot some tracks, they release the hounds, and the chase is on. Other hunters called “watchers” place themselves on known coyote crossings just off the back roads and wait. Using GPS radio collars, the hunters know where the dogs are and can radio to the waiting hunters the approximate location of the coyotes.
I know some of you think this is terrible, but when little Fi Fi disappears from your backyard some morning, you might change your mind. The hunters in my area take a fair number of coyotes each winter but never put a dent in the population.
So, what do they do with them? The hides sell for $20 to $25 and make great trim on the finer coats that sell on Madison Avenue.
