Outdoors by Rick Brockway: Helping out those pesky masked bandits

I was out in Harpersfield the other day visiting some friends, Mike and Nina. They have a number of horses and I enjoy watching wildlife.
Every year, a mother raccoon gives birth to a small family of kits in an old, hollow maple tree that’s just a short ways from their barn. A few weeks ago, she had her grand debut by leading her new family out of the den, which is about eight feet up in the tree. The proud mom paraded her little kids around the barnyard and out to the pond. Later, they all climbed back up to the safety of their den.
Well, bad luck struck the family. The mama was killed in the road.
A couple of days later, Nina and Mike heard the little ones crying and bawling, wanting their mother to return. As they checked out all the noise three little heads peered out of the hole. Now, there was no way Nina was going to just leave those little fellows to fend for themselves.
She mixed up some milk substitute and added a little cereal before leaving it in a shallow pan at the base of the tree. It wasn’t long before three of the little critters were chowing down on the meal. Mike took a ladder out to the tree and got the other one. That little, furry critter may have been the runt of the litter, but he was all teeth and claws when Mike lifted him from the den. After they ate, the first three kits climbed back up to the den, but the smaller one needed a little help.
Nina was concerned for the safety of those cute little guys. She called the DEC, SPCA and even the sheriff’s department, but no one would help. She got the names of three animal rehabilitators but had no luck with them, either. So they fed them twice a day. Now you might think that being fed by well intentioned people would make those little pests a bit more friendly, but it didn’t.
One day, Nina watched the three larger ones climb down the tree and head down into the woods. The other one must have slept through their escape, and he was not happy when he woke up, finding himself all alone. He screamed and hollered, looking for his brothers and sisters. Before long, the others returned from their little outing, and everyone was happy.
Another day shortly after, all four kits climbed down from the hole and disappeared down toward the creek. Nina put food out regularly for a few more days, but they never came back. They had returned to the wild having been given a chance to live.
Raccoons are curious, opportunistic creatures. They are omnivorous animals that feed on fruit, plants, berries, insects, small rodents, eggs, frogs… well, you get what I mean, they’ll eat just about anything. Their one advantage over other animals is the five fingers on their front legs with a great sense of touch. These fingers are very dexterous, being able to wash their food, turn door knobs, open jars and even manipulate latches.
These wonderful animals do not hibernate, living in hollow trees, barns, sheds and even in the cities. Just for a matter of interest, the word raccoon comes from the native Powhatan tribe that occupied what is now Virginia when the Jamestown colony was established. It means animal that scratches with hands.
When Nina called the DEC, she was told to be very careful and avoid being bit. They said that baby raccoons can carry the rabies virus. Now, I’m not an expert by any means, but I doubt they carry the virus any more than their mothers. That may be why the sheriff’s office told her that if they came to get them, they would be destroyed. There was no way that was going to happen. Maybe someday one of those little kits will raise their family in that same maple tree out beside the barn.
Thanks Nina for a job well done. It’s so wonderful that some people care.
