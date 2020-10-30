Outdoors by Rick Brockway: International Bat Week, don’t bat ‘em

Did you know that this is International Bat Week? It probably was designated that way because of Halloween, but I’m not totally sure.
Bats are rather interesting creatures. They are insect-eating machines. Bats eat thousands of mosquitoes and flying insects a night, consuming 30 to 50 percent of their body weight in a single nightly flight. They use echolocation (rapid pulses of sound – upwards to 200 per minute) to detect and catch insects.
When I was young, I used to watch huge flocks of bats leave the top window of our old barn. Dozens at a time would fly out into the yard and the surrounding area. It looked like Japanese kamikaze pilots in those old movies as they darted back and forth near the outside light. Mosquitoes and even moths didn’t stand a chance as they fed above our yard.
Many people refer to bats as flying rats or mice, but they are not.
Bats are closer related to primates then mice or rodents. They are the only mammal that flies. Now I know some of you will disagree. Flying squirrels, you suggest – nope… they don’t fly, they glide. Bats are warm-blooded, have fur or hair, give birth to their young and nurse them with milk. Their wings are similar to human hands, having a thumb and four fingers. They hang upside down and can tip their head back so far, they can see behind them.
The most spectacular showing of bats I ever saw was when I was in college. I joined the Outing Club and participated in many of their adventures. One Saturday, we went to Knox Cave near Schoharie. That was my first time spelunking. With carbide lamps and knee pads, we entered the cave and crawled for what seemed like miles through the caverns.
There was a spot called the “Gun Barrel.” Some people refer to it as “Fat Man’s Misery.”
As we were slithering on our sides through this extremely tight section on our way out, bats were trying to get by us and out as well. When we finally emerged from the dark tunnel at twilight, thousands of bats flew upward. It was a cloud – no, a tornado of bats heading towards their feeding grounds.
A few years ago, we returned to Knox Cave. We never saw a bat. Where hundreds hung from the ceilings of every chamber, not a bat was in sight. I believe there were a couple of causes – white-nose syndrome and the floods of 2011 that totally filled the cave with water.
According to the DEC, there are nine species of bats in New York, six of them live in caves and three are tree dwellers. I was surprised to learn that the tree dwelling bats are mostly found in northern New York and the Adirondacks.
For years, I saw very few bats at night in my back yard or up on our hill where we camp, but recently, there seemed to be fewer mosquitoes than in other years.
I stood down in the yard just as the sun began to rise and watched dozens of bats returning through the open window at the peak of the barn. I assumed that there was an equal number going back inside from the south end of the barn as well.
No, bats aren’t little cuddly creatures that you would hold as a pet. In fact, bats are the primary carrier of rabies in New York. Seven out of ten bats carry the disease. My son and his wife had a bat in their bedroom several years ago.
The cat seemed to find it rather amusing. They both had to take the shots to keeps to keep them from foaming at the mouth and dying from the disease.
Probably the best description is that bats are misunderstood. The old wise tale of them getting into your hair or whatever is totally untrue. They are repulsed by many and feared by others, but without them you’d never be able to go out at night.
If you find one in your house, I found a tennis racket is the best defense. Their “radar” passes through the strings, making them easily knocked to the ground. Just use gloves when you dispose of them. Do not touch them to avoid the dozen or so shots.
