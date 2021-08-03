Have you ever heard of jumping worms? Well don’t feel bad. I had never heard about them until a few days ago. They’re also called Alabama jumpers or even “crazy snake worms.”
A friend of mine, Jim, stopped over. He was picking up some old wooden boards on his property along County Route 49 near Morris. Under one of the weathered planks were a bunch of worms that he presumed were nightcrawlers. But they jumped and thrashed around, then raced away like frightened snakes. Jim told me, “they acted like worms on steroids or crack.”
The next day he contacted the DEC, and they responded immediately.
Asian earthworms were first found in California in 1870 and later in the state of Washington, where it’s believed they arrived in cherry trees. They were found in Baltimore and Massachusetts by 1930 and south of Albany around 1940. They destroy the ecosystem and ravage the soil, destroying plant life.
So how can you tell that these worms are the Asian variety? In addition to their fast, erratic movement they have a milky white band around their neck-like area that is different than the reddish ones on our local nightcrawlers. That whitish band is also flat rather than collar-like on our native worms.
The Amynthas worm is parthenogenetic. (Don’t feel bad if you don’t know that word. I didn’t either.) It means they don’t need a mate to reproduce. They are also considered an annual species — hatching, reaching adulthood, and dying in a single season with only the next generation of cocoons making it through winter. They mature and can reproduce in a mere 60 days. The cocoons are tiny, dark brown pellets that range from a sixteenth to an eighth of an inch in diameter, so they're very difficult to spot in the dirt. Many of the cocoons may lie dormant for several years, making eradication extremely difficult.
These worms have done significant damage to many sections of the Great Smoky Mountains and could do the same thing here to our forests. The Asian earthworms destroy the leaf matter and remove the necessary nutrients, thus starving the trees and preventing the growth of new seedlings.
So what do we do if we find these pesky critters? The answer sounds simple, but is basically impossible: kill every one you find. The DEC recommends using bleach. I checked out the internet and there were several suggestions, but most people might be reluctant picking up the worms. If you find a small population, pick them up and place the fiending creatures in a sealed garbage bag and leave it in the sun for 10 to 15 minutes. The heat will kill them. This is called solarization. (Another one of those words.)
Another suggestion is to use a solution of one gallon of water with a third cup of ground yellow mustard. Pour it on the affected area and wait a few minutes. All the worms will come to the surface so you can collect them. They aren’t slimy and they don’t have teeth.
If you could ever hold on to one of those overly active, fast-moving worms and get them on a hook, you could catch every fish in the pond. That fast, erratic movement would be irresistible to any fish. The problem is their tail will break off if you try to hold onto one and the piece left in your hand will continue to wiggle.
Besides, if you won’t put one of our nightcrawlers on a hook, you surely won’t do it to one of those.
