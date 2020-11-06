You might have noticed as you drive around the countryside, deer are everywhere. They are in the fields, as well as the highways. But, to the bow hunter, this is our time of year.
The second full moon after the fall equinox is the trigger of the whitetail mating season. Mother Nature has figured it all out. By breeding over the next few weeks, the fawns will be born in the late spring, so they are big enough to survive next year’s winter.
This is more complicated than most people realize. A male deer or what we commonly refer to as a buck, usually sheds it’s antlers in late December or early January. There are, however, exceptions to the rule. In a swamp just up the road from me, and old man who hunted it every year found freshly shed antlers the first week of hunting season, (mid to late November), three years in a row. I guess for some reason that buck had different genes – gosh, who knows why. Male deer drop their antlers because of the decreased level of testosterone. By spring, as daylight gets longer, their antlers grow once more and the cycle continues. As fall arrives, the bucks separate and pick out territories where they hope to breed does when they come into estrous.
Throughout the antler growing season, bucks headgear is covered with a velvet substance and these male deer protect it. I’ve watched bucks feeding in my meadow during the summer. There’s always a bit of rivalry, as they have mock fights. That’s wrong, they aren’t fights, those are friendly push and shove maneuvers to show dominance. It’s respected by every buck in the group.
One evening, I watched two small bucks playing that game out in our meadow. They never used their antlers as weapons. It was just a fun event that the young males played to determine a ranking. It was truly a playground game until the old monarch of the mountain showed up. Those young bucks backed away and gave him plenty of room.
September brings more changes. The antlers have hardened, and the velvet is shed. By October, the bucks hormones have kicked in. They are rubbing those antlers on small trees and start to mark out their territory. These mock tussles with trees, as well as the increase in testosterone make their necks swell. As temperatures drop the breeding season approaches.
Using their hooves, the bucks make scrapes on the ground under hanging branches. The leaves and ground debris are pawed away. He plants his hoof print in the freshly exposed dirt and urinates in the scrape. There are glands in his forehead that deposit a scent as he rubs them on the overhanging branch. He also mouths the end of the branch further leaving his mark. This continues along old log roads and trails in hopes of attracting a mate.
I’ve always figured that Halloween is the true beginning of the rut. In the weeks before that, there have been true fights between the bucks for dominance and breeding rights.
Years ago, we stood out in our front yard and watched two large antlered bucks on the hill across the road. Like two bullies in the school yard, they tensed their muscles and circled each other, trying to intimidate their opponent. Below them was a doe, watching the whole affair. Suddenly the fight began, but while the older bucks fought, a young, much smaller buck came into the field from a brushy draw and bred the doe.
You have to remember, mating season for whitetails has a very short window. The dominant buck of the mountain is kept very busy, but he cannot possibly service all the does. That leaves the lesser bucks to fill in.
Territory doesn’t mean much to the old monarch. He’ll wander miles looking for a receptive doe. My son watched a large antlered buck a mile and a half from his house one evening. The very next night that same buck was in his back yard courting a doe.
So remember, deer are on the move. Be careful while you drive. Me, on the other hand, I will be in one of my tree stands hoping that big one comes strolling by with his nose to the ground. Be careful and good luck.
