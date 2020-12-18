Outdoors by Rick Brockway: New DEC proposal slaughter or management?

Recently, the Department of Environmental Conservation released its Deer Management Plan for the next 10 years. Before discussing some of the points included in the proposal, I should make a few points that I feel are important. Sure, there are areas with more does than are good for the habitat. Car/deer accidents are numerous, and farm crops are often hurt by over-grazing. But I don’t think the answer to these problems is opening hunting seasons from mid-September to New Year’s Day. If hunters can’t harvest enough deer from Oct. 1 until the second week in December, two or three more weeks will not solve the problem.
To me, the answer is far simpler. We buy hunting licenses that allow us to harvest a buck. I get a bow license that allows me a second deer. Then, we can buy a Deer Management Permit (doe permit) for an additional $10 dollars, which they stop selling on Oct. 1.
Look at it this way. Bow season opens Oct. 1. I can take a deer of either sex. Regular gun season opens in mid-November and runs until the second week in December. I can shoot a buck. After that, I can continue hunting with either muzzle loader or bow, and fill any tag I have left. Then I get a Deer Management Permit. Theoretically, I can legally shoot three deer. So, I must ask… how many deer can one family eat?
If the DEC wants to control deer numbers, why not just issue a buck and doe permit to every hunter? An antlerless deer taken between Christmas and New Year’s will not solve the problem of too many does. A good many bucks will have already shed their antlers and would be legal during that “Holiday Hunt,” and many of the “button” bucks, (this year’s male fawns), will be taken as well. Our buck - doe ratio is already out of whack. So, why kill more bucks?
Other provisions in the plan will allow 12-years-old’s to hunt deer. That’s fine. It works in many other states. Let hunters use crossbows during the entire season? I suppose it’s okay.
A few years ago, a three point antler restriction was established in many counties in the Catskill region. It worked. Young bucks grew up to be large antlered bucks. Now the DEC is talking about making it voluntary. If they want more hunters to shoot more deer, let bucks get bigger and the hunters will come. Ask Pennsylvania. It works.
There will be tax incentives for landowners if they open their land to hunters. We post our land for a reason. We don’t want every Tom, Dick and Harry wandering our fields and woodlots, shooting whatever they want. Then, there’s technical assistance for urban areas to control deer numbers. They suggest sterilization. Wasn’t that tried on Long Island already? It didn’t work, but if you open these areas to bowhunters some of the problems are controlled. But face it, nothing will keep all their shrubs and bushes from being eaten. Deer have adapted to civilization.
The DEC wants to ban the use of deer urine and lure, which are essential to the bow hunter. Hasn’t COVID-19 put enough small companies in upstate New York out of business? Maybe they should bring back wolves and mountain lions to control deer numbers. I think some of the ideas proposed in their management plan are just as ridiculous. Many things government proposes are feel good measures. They can say, “We’re doing something.”
Every hunter out there should read the new 79-page plan. The DEC wants comments from hunters submitted by the end of December. Go to the DEC website, read it, and let them know how you feel.
The DEC website for comments is – wildlife@dec.ny.gov. Use “Deer Plan” in the subject line. You can also mail comments to DEC Deer Management Plan, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4754.
