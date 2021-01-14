Outdoors by Rick Brockway: Skiing turns out to be a contact sport

Now, you all know that I like to tell stories about our skiing episodes, especially when one of my friends crashes. It’s always fun to watch, and tell those tales when they aren’t hurt. Well, the other day we were skiing, and it happened to me. Both Bill and Wayne insisted that I tell you my story, just like I have done with them so many times.
To start it off, Bill hit some ice on a trail called Wanatuska, spun around backwards and had a lawn sale, (lost his ski and poles, leaving them scattered on the slope above him). But my crash was far different: I was standing still.
We were at the bottom of the mountain, getting on the Belleayre Express chair lift.
The people in front of us loaded without any difficulty, so I moved forward for the next chair. For some reason, Bill and Wayne hesitated. That’s when it happened. One of them said, “Wait a minute.” I did. As I turned my head to see why the wait, the next chair came around and knocked me off the loading ramp. I obviously wasn’t paying attention. I landed on the ice below, bouncing on my shoulder and hip. Luckily, I wasn’t hurt, slightly bruised, but basically okay. Well, I guess my pride was tarnished, as everyone behind me watched it happen. The attendant stopped the lift and helped me up. She even picked up my skis and put them on the ramp for me. I stepped back into my bindings and waited for the next chair to come around. My buddies joined me, and we were off to the top of the mountain. I can only imagine what the people behind us must have thought, but who cares. On Friday when we ski, I’ll be wearing a different jacket and will probably never see any of them again.
The skiing was great, and the upper lodge was open even after the damage from the avalanche. Only a small portion of the mountain gave way and crashed into Overlook Lodge. It took out some doors and windows, as well as a small section of the front wall. They were lucky, and so are we. We like the upper lodge. It has character and feels like home.
***
As I was driving out towards Stamford the other day, I heard on the radio about a proposed change in the fishing regulations for New York state. Like the recently proposed changes in deer management, there is a public comment period. So when I got home, I looked it up on the Department of Environmental Conservation website. After all I enjoy fishing.
The proposed changes for trout are 50 pages in length. Now, I have to admit that many of these regulations will never pertain to me, because I doubt if I’ll ever fish in Monroe or Cattaraugus counties, but who knows what the future holds. There are size and stream limits, as well as dates and regulations on certain sections of streams, and more.
Then there is a nine-page section on black bass fishing in New York.
I know I made a lot of comments on the deer management proposals, but this is far more complex. I suggest you go to the DEC website. Click on Recreation, then to Freshwater Fishing and find the Public Input on Fishing Regulations in the black box on the left hand side of the page. Check it out and make any comments to the DEC by Jan. 25. The address is on that website as well.
