After three and a half months on the Appalachian Trail, Garry was making a hard push to get to Springer Mountain, Georgia. The trail led along the ridge of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The weather was changing and not for the better. Fall was approaching.
The trail had zig-zagged back and forth across the border of Virginia and West Virginia, but now he was approaching North Carolina. The winds were getting stronger and the leaves on the trees were changing.
Garry noticed another change. There were far fewer hikers on the trail. The north-bounders had passed, hoping to get to Maine before winter hit.
There were several challenges for those who had left Georgia several months ago. The Kennebec River in Maine is difficult to cross. The water runs three feet deep but a power dam upstream often opens, raising the water several feet, making it impossible to cross. The state hires people to canoe the hikers across the dangerous water, but after a certain date they aren’t there anymore. Many hikers have been turned back just a short distance from the finish because Mt. Katahdin is inaccessible and closed for the winter.
But he had passed those obstacles months ago. He noticed as he left Virginia and got into North Carolina that there were fewer towns close to the trail. Once in a while he would call for a car to pick him up at a road crossing and take him to town for supplies. He discovered that hot dogs were an easy and handy meal as he hiked along, and they were inexpensive. They are basically bologna and precooked, so he would grab one and eat it as he walked along.
To hike through the Great Smokey Mountains he had to pay $20 for a pass. He did it using his phone, but couldn’t print a receipt on the trail. But no ranger stopped him.
The leaves had fallen and Garry enjoyed the magnificent views, but on Oct. 30 he was on Roan Mountain. There was ice and snow on the 5,000 foot peak. Some other hiker had made a small snowman beside one of the huts.
Finally on Nov. 12, Garry crossed the finish line on Springer Mountain in Georgia. 2,193 miles, 14 states and three pairs of hiking shoes later, he fulfilled a lifelong dream. There was a sorrow as he boarded a bus to head home.
I asked him, “Would you ever considering doing it again? I think there are only a couple of people who have done that.”
“I think about it often,” he replied, “but my wife would not be happy. The next time I’d go from south to north though. I think it would be easier. You’d be in condition by the time you got to the toughest parts.”
Three million people do sections or even day hikes on the Appalachian Trail each year, but a little over 20,000 hikers have ever completed the entire hike since the trail was opened in 1936. Many of them were section hikers, but others went all the way through.
It’s tough to give up everything for five to seven months and hike every day no matter what the weather. Life is too busy for most people, but for Garry and the others who have finished the hike, I commend you. You have a million memories that most of us will never know. Congratulations and thanks for sharing your story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.