Outdoors by Rick Brockway: The need for a good hunting dog

Let me bring you up to date. On July 27th I came off my hill with my tractor and brush hog from mowing. As I drove down to the next level, a huge buck in velvet stood up from some blackberry briars and ran across in front of me. It was the biggest whitetail buck I had ever seen on our property. That moment stirred something inside of me that I hadn’t felt since hunting in the Adirondacks. A week later we had the buck on trail cams and saw him several times until he just disappeared. I spent more hours in tree stands with my bow and arrows hoping to see that buck than in my entire hunting career.
On the Wednesday before gun season opened, my son arrowed the monster. I took a smaller buck a few days later, but the desire to hunt still lingered within me. We decided that after hunting whitetails for several weeks a change was necessary.
A few days ago, Randy and I took his dog Dudley and headed to Middlefield to hunt pheasants. The state releases over 30,000 birds throughout New York state and the area just beyond the Westville Airport is one of them. Now, it has been several weeks since they had released birds along the Cherry Valley Creek, but the hundreds of acres of corn had been recently cut. We figured that there still had to be some birds in the thick swales, old orchards and brush knolls.
Dudley knew what was going to happen. He’s a black Lab that loves to hunt. We parked on a farm access road and soon were heading down a marshy spot between two corn fields. The grasses were knee deep and matted down in many places. It was a perfect place for birds to hide with adequate feed on both sides, but there were no birds to be found. Dudley ran back and forth in front of us and checked out all the thickets. We continued along, hunting into the wind. If there was a bird there, Dudley would have smelled him and easily flushed him.
As we approached a hedge row and small creek, Dudley seemed to act birdie, but he found nothing. There was a bit of snow on the ground, and we never even saw a track heading into the corn stubble.
Randy and his friends have hunted this area before several times. They were usually successful and having a good dog is the key.
The state releases the colorful birds almost every week during the early small game season. They have arrived there after lunch when other hunters were leaving the area. Those who tried to hunt the pheasants without a dog, always gave the same answers. “There are no birds here.” “Maybe they didn’t release any this week.” Those guys expected to walk onto the brush and have the birds flush in front of them. My son and his buddies would hunt through the very same area and get their limit of two birds apiece.
Pheasants just don’t fly up when spooked by the hunter. More often, they just huddle down and hide. Some birds refuse to fly up and run away from the hunters. Having a well-trained dog is the answer.
Randy, Dudley and I hunted hard that morning, but never found a pheasant. As we worked the edge of a corn field near the woods, we came across a blown over tree. The tangled limbs in the deep grass was a perfect spot. As Dudley got downwind of the tree, he quickly turned and headed into the tangles. A grouse noisily flushed and headed into the trees, but offered neither of us a shot. Dudley turned and looked up thinking, “What’s the matter guys?”
We moved on, and checked out another place along the creek. Dudley flushed one more grouse but neither of us could get a shot.
It didn’t matter that we didn’t get anything that morning. It was great to watch Dudley work. For three hours he raced through the briars and thick cover, doing what he loved to do. He knows the game and does it well. Besides that, Randy and I had a chance to spend some time together. We easily walked three to four miles that morning, doing something we both love. And you know what? We’ll definitely do it again someday soon.
