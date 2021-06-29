It had been a long time since I hiked in the Catskills and climbed those steep, rocky peaks. Last year was a bust. We went down to climb Panther Mountain and there were so many people on the trail and at the scenic viewpoints that I took the summer off. But this year was different. My friends and I had a wonderful hike up Twin Mountain on a gorgeous day, basically having the mountain to ourselves.
I had been up Twin Mountain, which is not far from Hunter, three times in the past few years, but we always climbed it from the west side. My buddy George is working on the 35 (now 33) peaks for the 3500 Club, and Twin was still on his list to summit.
The west side of the mountain goes up through Dibbles Quarry where the mountain gnomes come out at night and build rooms, thrones and chairs from the blue stone debris. But closer to the summit the climbing gets tough. The sheer rock scrambles are steep and somewhat difficult. This year I decided to try something different and climb up the east side of the mountain.
We parked at the trailhead beyond the end of Prediger Road and began our hike. It was cool with a slight breeze and a blue sky overhead as we started up the rocky trail. The hike is a gentle upward grade, following small, stone-filled creek beds and well-worn paths. Birds sang and chipmunks scampered back and forth as we continued ever upward. Then the trail changed. It went from gentle to steep in mere steps. For 0.3 miles we climbed on a 27 percent grade until we reached Jimmy Dolan Notch. That’s the col between two mountains. Turn left and you will climb Indian Head. To the right on the Devil’s Path were the two peaks of Twin Mountain. If you go straight beyond the trail signs there is a beautiful view of the mountains to the south, but I knew the best was yet to come.
The climb out of the notch was steep, going up through massive rocks and magnificent outcroppings with huge overhangs. But finally things leveled off. We had reached the summit of the lower peak of Twin Mountain.
The trail continued to the left and went out onto a magnificent overlook. People say it is the best view of the entire Catskills. There is a panorama from the Hudson River to a never-ending expanse of the Catskill peaks. Directly to the south was Slide Mountain along with its slight lower cousins, Cornell and Whittenburg. The thing I like the most about that view is the lack of civilization. There’s only a couple tiny houses in the distance. It is true unending wilderness.
We continued on for a little over a half mile, down through the col between the two peaks. On the second summit was the mountain’s true peak. Then it was back to the overlook and a break for lunch. As we sat there and ate, birds soared both above and below us on the upward thermals. Finally, the first person came along. He had come over Indian Head and was heading to the other summit, checking off two peaks that day.
As we descended back to the car, we passed three other hikers. One older fellow had ridden his bicycle to the trailhead. He was doing both Twin and Sugarloaf Mountains, ending back at his house. He does that loop several times a week, and he is older than I am.
Things are back to normal in the mountains. There were just two cars in the parking lot instead of 35. We were able to enjoy the peace and solitude that the mountains provide. Now, all I have to do is plan another hike for next week.
