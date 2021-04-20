Outdoors: County's trail challenge is worth a look

Otsego County’s Winter Challenge
Did you know that winter is not over yet? Well not as far as Otsego 2000 is concerned. Now don’t go getting upset. They are sponsoring the Otsego Outdoors’ First Otsego Octet Winter Challenge.
It is running until April 30. I’m sorry I didn’t get this out to you earlier, but I just heard about it yesterday.
So what’s this challenge? You have to fill put a registration form from the Otsego 2000 or the otsegooutdoors.org website and complete 8 hikes here in beautiful Otsego County.
You have to hike, snowshoe or cross country ski 8 of the 12 challenges in the town, county or state parks or forests. Then for $5 you can get a patch celebrating your completion.
These trails are located all over the county, but if you don’t want to do it as a challenge, just knowing where these trails are located might get you out of the house and into the fresh air during this pandemic.
• The Parslow Road Conservation Area: Oaks Creek Trail, 0.44 miles — Oaksville
• Texas Schoolhouse Forest: Blue Trail, 1.75 miles — Mt. Vision
• Betty and Wilber Davis State Park: Andy’s Trail, 2.7 miles — Westford
• Forest of a Dozen Dads: Beaver Pond Trail Loop, 0.75 miles — Cooperstown
• Glimmerglass State Park: Sleeping Lion Trail, 2 miles —Cooperstown
• Covered Bridge Trail: 1 mile
• Lordsland Preserve: 0.7 miles, Roseboom
• Goodyear Lake Waterway Access: Main Trail 0.5 miles — Maryland
• Robert Riddell State Park: Tree Identification Trail,1.44 miles — Oneonta
• Fortin Park: Cross Country Trail, 2.5 miles — Oneonta
• Gilbert Lake State Park: Lake Trail, 1.3 miles — Laurens
• Arnold Lake State Forest: Milford Nordic Ski Trail, 3.4 miles — Milford
I posted all of these sites even if you aren’t interested in the challenge. I want you to know that there are many beautiful, recreational areas right in your back yard. I’m not sure, but maybe you could get your kids off the computer for an hour or so and check out some of these scenic places.
Otsego 2000 is planning a Summer Challenge as well, and I’ll keep you posted as soon as I find out with all the details. It will be fun.
Okay, you aren’t into hiking. How about canoeing or kayaking? With the numerous lakes, rivers and streams in Otsego County there many recreational opportunities out there. If you are into biking, there are numerous mountain-biking trails in the area.
I know a lot of people have been working at home and their kids were basically home-schooled as well, but the trails have been full as well as the ski areas. A lot of people haven’t been staying home.
So don’t miss out on all the fun. Get outdoors and see what nature has to offer. You might be surprised what you may see just around the next bend in the trail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.