Outdoors: Tracking down the enigmatic osprey

Over the weekend I had heard about an Osprey nest along Route 28 near Portlandville, so I decided to go check it out. I drove up the road and turned around at Springbrook on County Route 44. The nest was supposed to be right at the 'T' where 44 comes out. I pulled to the right before the stop sign and started to watch the nest hoping to see one of the adult birds checking on it, but a traffic jam interrupted my viewing.
Oh, alright; it wasn’t an actual traffic jam. An old-timer in his slightly rusted truck stopped behind me and kept blowing his horn for me to move. The intersection is rather wide and there was plenty of room to get around me, but so as not to upset the man I drove on.
I’ve heard that there is another osprey nest further downstream below Goodyear Dam where the highway crosses the Susquehanna, but I haven’t found it yet.
For those who haven’t seen one, ospreys are a large and beautiful bird of prey. An adult is 22 to 25 inches tall with a wingspan of about four feet. The female is generally larger than its mate. They have a brown body and white underparts. Their head is white with a dark brown band through their eye with a black, hooked beak.
Ospreys live around water. Their primary diet is fish. They soar above the lakes, rivers, ponds and swamps and dive down into the water feet-first to grab an unsuspecting fish with their powerful talons. When the birds carry a fish back to its nest to feed their young, they carry it head-first to avoid wind resistance.
Ospreys seem to like putting their nests out in the open on top of power poles or in old dead trees. They use the same nest year after year and build them higher each season with sticks. Nest in trees have been found that are several feet tall.
A female osprey will lay one to four eggs but three is the most common. Usually the first to hatch is the strongest and will dominate the other fledglings. If food is scarce the smaller chicks will actually starve to death. It’s survival of the fittest.
I plan on going back and finding a better parking place later this week. Maybe I’ll see these magnificent birds feeding over the Stump Lot or possibly even return to their nest with a fish.
Ospreys are found on every continent except for Antarctica. Back in the 1960s when DDT (dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane) was being used, many ospreys perished. Before the use of this pesticide, it was estimated that there were over 1,000 breeding pairs between New York and Boston. By 1999 there were less than 150. They were put on the endangered species list and restocking efforts were put in place. Today their numbers have risen so that they are not endangered – just watched.
With the help of man, turkeys, eagles and even ospreys have returned. They are among the many success stories, thanks to the DEC and other conservationists.
Just an interesting note: earlier in this article I mentioned the bird’s white belly. This coloration is common among birds and even fish. Predators usually feed from above. With birds they are less noticeable when their prey looks up. Whether its birds or fish, they have darker backs and lighter bellies. Smaller fish swimming near the surface may not notice a larger fish lurking below them because of the darker back. Nature is a marvelous thing, isn’t it?
