There has been a bunch of chatter on Facebook recently about our upcoming winter. People are saying that the woolly bear caterpillar’s orange band is very narrow. According to folklore, a woolly bear with wide black bands and very little orange is telling us to batten down the hatches and get ready for a hard winter with lots of snow. I don’t know. Weathermen, or maybe weatherwomen, with the best scientific equipment can’t predict the weather from one day to the next, and you expect me to believe an insect with a brain smaller then the head of a pin?
People tell me that when there are lots of apples on the trees, we’ll have a very hard winter. Well, last year I had a bumper crop on the two trees in my yard, and I only plowed the driveway a couple of times. This year I have trees on my property that have hardly ever produced an apple, and they are loaded. Does that mean that Mother Nature knows more than meteorologists?
So, we have narrow orange bands and plenty of apples. What else is nature telling us? My grandfather would go out and look at the creek and trees and predict the weather quite accurately. He learned of nature’s signs from previous generations better than a hundred years before computers.
The old timers would say that a heavy crop of acorns means a hard winter. They are as thick as marbles on the ground in the woods. And then there’s the fog. Numerous, thick fogs in August mean a hard winter. Yeah, we’ve had plenty of them. Last week I saw a couple long strings of migrating geese, flying high in the clouds honking their way south. I think it’s a little bit early for the northern flocks to be heading down to the Chesapeake.
Horses are putting on their winter coats. While I was hiking the other day, I noticed a hornet’s nest high in the trees; Older folks used to say that the height of a hornet’s nest will tell you how high the snow will get. If they are right, you’d better buy an extra snow shovel.
I was told by an old Adirondack guide that if a raccoon’s tail is thick with wide bright bands, we will have a severe winter with lots of snow. Well, the only ones I see are slightly flat on the highway, so it’s rather hard to tell how thick they are at 65 miles per hour. I don’t really have time to look. Besides, old John won the Liars and Teller of Tall Tales Contest several years at their annual Old Home Days. He was a fisherman and knew how to stretch the truth.
Someone said a few years ago that frequent rings around the sun or moon were a sure sign of a bad winter. It’s best not to trust that bit of folklore this year with all the fires in the west. The overcast skies might be caused by all the smoke. They say it will reach here. We might see plenty of rings.
All the old folklore tales come from folks who passed away many, many years ago when we had real winters. When I grew up on the family farm in the Town of Laurens, we never had to open the fences to toboggan or ski down the pasture hill. The snow was higher than the top strand of barbed wire. Heck, we couldn’t even see the tops of the fence posts. We’d glide right over them.
We all know about climate change. We definitely don’t have winters like we used to. Tens of thousands of years ago there was two miles of ice right here in Oneonta. It melted back. Why do we expect it to stop just because we like to look at glaciers? But the earth is cyclic. When I was in elementary school, scientists said we were entering another ice age. I really believe that it will happen again some day in the future – well, the far, far future.
I know I’m strange, but I like winter – hard ones with lots of snow. I’m going to believe the woolly bears. I bought my season ski pass to Belleayre Mountain last week.
Don’t get discouraged though. There’s another old saying. “You can’t have winter until the swamps are full.” It’s a long ways away!
Author’s note: After last week’s story about the skunk, I got a call from Rudy Schuster.
He was a veterinarian here in Oneonta for many, many years and took good care of most of our dogs and cats. He said a mixture of Clorox and water will kill the awful scent of a skunk on our pets. It’s simple and readily available in all on our homes.
