The Oneonta Outlaws scored two runs in the top of the first inning on Friday against the Watertown Rapids, but it was all downhill from there. Watertown would go on to score 12 unanswered runs to defeat the Outlaws 12-2 in seven innings in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League contest.
Owen Parliament led the Rapids’ attack with two hits and five RBIs while Anthony Manisero had two doubles and two RBIs. Derrike Goutremout pitched five innings of relief for the Rapids, striking out three and allowing three hits and no walks.
Andrew Holub opened the scoring for Oneonta in the top of the first when he drove in Dylan Broderick on an RBI single. Christopher Baillargeon then made it 2-0 when he worked a bases-loaded walk.
But Watertown responded quickly, plating four runs in their own half of the first, beginning with a Tyree Bradley two-run double to tie the game. The Rapids pulled ahead later in the inning on an Outlaws error.
Watertown would go on to add insurance with a five-run fifth inning and a three-run seventh inning to seal the victory.
The Outlaws (22-20) will host the Amsterdam Mohawks on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Damaschke Field.
