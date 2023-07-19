The Oneonta Outlaws were shut out by the Utica Blue Sox 7-0 at Damaschke Field Wednesday.
Utica opened up the game with a three-run first inning and added to its lead with two in the third and scored once in each of the seventh and ninth innings.
Connor Roche, Anthony Barone and Logan Waldschmidt each tallied a single in the loss for the Outlaws.
Brian Patrick Dengler struck out three over three and one-third innings while Sean Dertinger struck out three over two and two thirds innings and Joel Hayner struck out three over two innings. Liam Blair pitched the ninth inning without allowing an earned run.
The Outlaws will visit the Boonville Lumberjacks Thursday.
Green Wave falls to Endicott in Legion tournament
The Oneonta Green Wave’s season came to an end Wednesday with a 4-0 loss to Endicott in the American Legion District 6 tournament at Conlon Field in Binghamton.
Oneonta recorded eight hits in the game but was unable to drive anyone in, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss.
Britten Zeh and Adam Champlin each had two hits at the plate. Asa Dugan pitched well in a losing effort, striking out five in five and two-thirds innings while allowing four hits.
Caleb Clark struck out seven batters in six innings to pick up the win for Endicott.
Oneonta finishes the season with a record of 10-12-1.
Endicott 4, Oneonta 0
Endicott 001 001 2 — 4 6 0
Oneonta 000 000 0 — 0 8 1
E: Caleb Clark (W), Jake Grassi (7) and Dillon Kelly
O: Asa Dugan (L), Matt Rigas (6), Seamus Catella (7) and Jameson Brown
2B: Dillon Kelly (E), Jonah Conklin (E)
