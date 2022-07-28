The Oneonta Outlaws secured a spot in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League playoffs by splitting a home doubleheader against the Albany Dutchmen on Thursday at Damaschke Field.
Oneonta won the first game 1-0 in walk-off fashion, as Evan Keegan’s double in the bottom of the seventh scored Paul Tammaro to send the Outlaws to the postseason.
Matthew DuBois was excellent on the mound for Oneonta, pitching seven scoreless innings, striking out three while allowing seven hits and two walks.
Albany took game two by a score of 9-4 as the Dutchmen used a four-run first inning to build what proved to be an insurmountable lead. Anthony Raimo Jr. led Albany’s offense with two hits and three RBIs.
Trevor Grieb got Oneonta on the board with an RBI single in the second inning, but Albany would go on to score three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth.
The Outlaws made the final score a bit closer on an RBI double by Connor Cooney in the sixth and a two-run double by Trey Miller in the seventh.
Oneonta will play its first playoff game on Saturday against an as-of-yet-undetermined opponent.
