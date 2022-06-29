The Oneonta Outlaws defeated the Amsterdam Mohawks 5-2 on Wednesday at Damaschke Field in a Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League game.
Tyler Sausville was outstanding on the mound for the Outlaws, pitching seven scoreless innings in the victory, striking out nine batters, and allowing just two hits and three walks.
Mario Disso led Oneonta’s offense, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Oneonta opened the scoring in the third inning when Trey Miller scored on what ended up being a double steal.
The Outlaws then broke things open with a four-run fourth inning. Henry Pelinski started things off with an RBI single that scored Paul Tammaro. Ryan Weiss then scored on a bases-loaded walk by Logan Hutter. Disso capped the inning off with a two-run single that scored Miller and Jeff Pierantoni.
Amsterdam would add runs in the eighth and ninth innings but failed to complete the comeback.
Oneonta (10-11-1) will visit the Glens Falls Dragons on Thursday.
