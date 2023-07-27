The Oneonta Outlaws dropped both games of a doubleheader against the Utica Blue Sox on the road Thursday.
The Outlaws fell 12-0 in the first game. Utica scored one run in the second inning and one in the fifth inning before adding four in the sixth and six in the seventh to pull away.
Connor Roche, Jack Hopko, Erik Smith and Christopher Ubner each tallied hits in the loss for the Outlaws.
Kyle Mahady struck out two over three innings while Matthew Dubois struck out one over three innings. Liam Blair and Christian Coombes combined to pitch the seventh inning for Oneonta.
The Outlaws lost 4-3 in the second game. They tied things up with a three-run fourth inning but Utica took the lead back with a run in the sixth and was able to close out the sweep with a zero in the top of the seventh.
Smith went 1-for-3 with an RBI while Chase Regan went 1-for-3 with the other RBI in the loss.
Jordan Goble, RJ Latkowski and Joel Hayner combined to strike out four over six innings.
Oneonta will host the Boonville Lumberjacks Friday.
