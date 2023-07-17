The Oneonta Outlaws fell to the Saugerties Stallions in a doubleheader on the road Monday, losing the first game 3-1 and dropping the second 6-2.
Oneonta took a 1-0 lead in the third inning of game one before Saugerties responded with three in the fourth and were able to close out the win.
Logan Waldschmidt struck out three over four innings while Thomas Rosario pitched a pair of scoreless innings in relief.
Christopher Baillargeon drove in the lone run with an RBI single while Dakota Britt, Caden Marsters and Jacob Pipercic each tallied hits in the loss.
In the second game, Oneonta opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first before Saugerties answered with a run in their half of the first and three more in the second to take a 4-1 lead that they would hold on to.
Britt went 1-for-3 with a triple while Baillargeon and Pipercic each drove in a run in the loss.
Matthew Dubois struck out one over four innings while Albert Vargas and Liam Blair combined to strike out two over two innings.
Oneonta will host the Utica Blue Sox Wednesday.
Green Wave fall to Windsor in Legion district tourney
The Oneonta Green Wave dropped its opening game in the American Legion District 6 Tournament Monday in Binghamton with a 10-5 loss to Windsor.
The Green Wave took a 4-1 lead in the fourth inning but Windsor responded with nine unanswered runs to pull away for the win.
Aidan Gelbsman pitched well for Oneonta, striking out 10 batters in five innings while allowing just three hits and two walks. He ended up taking a no-decision.
Adam Champlin led the offense with three hits including a double and an RBI. Owen Burnsworth added a double while Britten Zeh and Brady Carr each had two hits.
Oneonta will face the loser of Endicott and Johnson City at 7 p.m., Tuesday at Conlon Field in Binghamton.
Windsor 10, Oneonta 5
W … 000 124 3 — 10 10 1
O … 000 400 1 — 5 9 6
W: Shane Gorton, Zak Young (4, W) and Dylan Becker
O: Aidan Gelbsman, Maddox Imperato (6, L), Seamus Catella (6), Grayson Brockington (6) and Jameson Brown; Gelbsman
2B: Adam Champlin (O), Owen Burnsworth (O), Ryan Kennedy (W), Brady Buttice 2 (W)
