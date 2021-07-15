The Oneonta Outlaws lost both games of a doubleheader on the road Thursday against the Amsterdam Mohawks in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. Amsterdam won the first game 10-7 and the second game 5-3, both in seven innings.
Keaton Mark got Oneonta on the board early in game one with an RBI single in the first inning, with another run in the frame coming via a hit by pitch. After the Mohawks tied the game at 2-2 after one inning, the Outlaws went up 6-2 in the second inning on the strength of a grand slam by Riley Hall.
But Amsterdam would take the lead for good with a five-run third inning that was highlighted by a three-run homer by Jake Reinisch, who drove in five runs total in the game.
Carson Swank added a solo homer for Oneonta in the seventh inning.
Jake Sandridge pitched all six innings for the Outlaws in the loss, striking out two and allowing eight hits and four walks.
Oneonta fell behind early in the second game as Amsterdam put up four runs in the first inning.
A solo home run by Mark got the Outlaws on the board in the second inning, but they wouldn’t score again until the seventh on a hit by pitch and a sacrifice fly by Mark.
Reinisch added two more RBIs in the game for the Mohawks.
Outlaws starter Kyle Locklear pitched four innings, striking out three and allowing two hits and three walks in the losing effort.
Amsterdam’s Cole Patten got the win, working five innings in which he struck out six and allowed just one hit and no walks.
The defeats drop Oneonta’s record to 8-19 on the season. The Outlaws will host the Glens Falls Dragons at Damaschke Field on Friday at 7 p.m.
