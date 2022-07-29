The Oneonta Outlaws lost to the Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs 6-5 in 10 innings on Friday in their regular season finale in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.
Jelani Hamer sent the game into extras with a two-run home run in the top of the ninth, but the DiamondDawgs recovered to score the winning run in the bottom of the tenth.
Hamer had a huge game at the plate for the Outlaws, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, and four RBIs. Noah Lucier drove in four runs of his own for Mohawk Valley.
The DiamondDawgs opened the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the first. Oneonta responded quickly, however, using smart baserunning to score a run in the second and then tying the game on Hamer’s two-run double in the third.
Garrett Musey hit a solo homer in the bottom of the third to regain the lead for Mohawk Valley. Lucier then upped the lead to 5-3 in the seventh on a sacrifice fly.
Down by two in the ninth inning, Paul Tammaro led things off with a single. After Jeff Pierantoni grounded out, Hamer tied things up with his two-run blast.
Oneonta ends the regular season with a record of 23-23 and will play in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday on the road against the Amsterdam Mohawks.
