The Oneonta Outlaws couldn’t recover from an early deficit as they fell to the Albany Dutchmen 7-3 at Damaschke Field on Tuesday.
Trey Miller went 3-for-3 at the plate for Oneonta while Dylan Broderick went 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI. On the mound, Tyler Sausville, Ryan Myles, and Ryan Finnegan combined for 14 strikeouts while allowing seven hits and five walks.
Nick Schwartz had the big bat for Albany, going 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs. Mike DiMartino earned the win after pitching four scoreless innings, striking out eight and allowing only two hits and one walk.
Schwartz got the scoring started for the Dutchmen in the top of the third with a two-run triple. Albany scored again in the inning on a passed ball.
In the fifth, Schwartz drove in another run with a single, though Oneonta answered back when Miller scored on a steal of home.
Albany added runs in the sixth and seventh innings on an error and sacrifice fly, respectively. A bases-loaded walk by Oneonta’s Christopher Baillargeon made the score 6-2.
Broderick’s RBI triple cut the deficit to 6-3 in the bottom of the eighth, but Albany would add another insurance run in the ninth on an Outlaws error.
The Outlaws (6-8) will be at Jamestown on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
